Tongaat appoints acting CEO

Tongaat Hulett has announced that the group's current chief business transformation officer, Dan Marokane, has been appointed as the group's acting chief executive officer. He will take over from current CEO Gavin Hudson, who is leaving the group at the end of February.

Source: Supplied | Dan Marokane, Tongaat Hulett acting chief executive officer

Marokane joined Tongaat Hulett in 2018 and has been a key member of the management team which led the turnaround journey of the company.

He has played an important role in internal cashflow optimisation programmes and the management of the company’s asset disposals. He was appointed as an executive director of Tongaat Hulett in November 2019 and was previously the chairman of the company’s listed Zimbabwean subsidiary, Hippo Valley Estates Limited.

Marokane has a BSc Chem Eng, MSc Pet Eng and an MBA and has held various senior executive roles over the past 20 years in the oil and gas, power and agroprocessing industries.