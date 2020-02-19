Avon teams up with David Tlale to launch range of fashion accessories

Avon, the world's fourth-largest beauty company, has collaborated with South African designer David Tlale to produce a collection of fashion accessories that will be exclusive to Avon customers.





The partnership between Avon and Tlale is the first collaboration of its kind at Avon and in the direct selling business in South Africa. Avon customers will be able to directly purchase these accessories from their 'Avon beauty entrepreneurs' or from any of the company’s digital platforms, including the Avon On app and the Avon Store.



The David Tlale X Avon inaugural collection will be available for direct purchase from March 2020. The range includes a scarf, a tote bag, a sling bag and a pair of sunglasses.



According to Avon, the partnership is a response to feedback from Avon beauty representatives and customers who have been clamouring for a local icon to increase the allure and attractiveness of the brand.



“For Avon, this partnership represents a natural synergy between one of the world’s biggest beauty companies with a proud South African heritage of innovation, and a household fashion house that has redefined South African style and put Africa on the international stage," says Mafahle Mareletse, managing director of Avon Justine South Africa.





Merging beauty with fashion

Explaining the strategy behind the collaboration, Avon cites findings of a study by global market research and consumer data company Statista, showing that the fashion industry in South Africa raked in revenues of R9.6 billion in 2019 from the sales of footwear, apparel, bags and accessories, up from R7.8 billion generated in the previous year.







“This pioneering partnership is a trailblazer in Avon South Africa and it represents our ongoing efforts to offer our customers cutting-edge products that meet and exceed their expectations. Through this partnership, we are bridging the fashion divide by facilitating access to a range of chic and trendy accessories that our consumers would not ordinarily have access to.



"This collaboration with the beloved fashion icon gives us an opportunity to support homegrown talent and also gives expression to our quest to provide premium products to our customers without breaking the bank,” adds Mareletse.



Tlale comments, “As a fashion house, the David Tlale brand has always sought to break the mold and associate themselves with institutions that have served as benchmarks in the fashion industry. Our partnership with Avon mirrors our aspirations of taking our brand to the next level by leveraging the ubiquity of the Avon brand and the desirability of our offerings.



"Avon Justine has a single-minded purpose of empowering women, and it is these values that attracted me to join forces with the company. This is a win-win partnership in which our broader base of customers will ultimately benefit."



