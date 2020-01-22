How the Shoprite Group is curbing its plastic packaging waste

The Shoprite Group is now using the 4,000 tonnes of plastic returned annually to its distribution centres to produce its 100% recycled and recyclable plastic shopping bags. This is in line with its goal to ensure that all of its plastic packaging is reusable and/or recyclable by 2025.





Since the beginning of November 2019, plastic from the retail group’s Centurion, Canelands and Cilmor distribution centres is being collected, converted into pellets and used to manufacture the plastic carrier bags for its supermarkets.



The Group plans for 100% of its plastic packaging to be reusable and/or recyclable by 2025, with an average of 30% recycled content to be used in all plastic packaging. Suppliers are already being provided with reusable, returnable packing crates to minimise packaging.



In the last financial year, the Group:

● Sold 645 million recyclable plastic bags made from 100% post-consumer material, diverting 7,095 tonnes of plastic from landfills;

● Sold 855,000 of its R3 “planet” bags and paid out more than R200,000 to customers in rebates for reusing the bag;

● Recycled 3,995 tonnes of plastic and 33,658 tonnes of cardboard through its distribution centres;

● Reused 2,781 tonnes of cardboard packaging in partnership with another retailer.



In 2013 the Group became the first South African retailer to produce a verified, 100% recycled shopping bag. Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets



Stimulating recycling industry

"The Shoprite Group recognises the important role it plays in the countries and communities in which it operates. This role extends beyond being Africa’s most accessible and affordable retailer to include promoting the collection, recovery and recycling of packaging materials while stimulating the recycling industry to create jobs and alleviate poverty," the company says in a statement.



The Group launched Africa's Biggest Cleanup in July 2018, and continues to encourage community cleanup events hosted by its employees and the general public via actforchange.africa. The online platform allows any organisation to register cleanup events and to submit their waste collection data. In the past financial year, more than 800 cleanup events have been registered and 40,150 participants have collected 30,935 bags of waste.

Its Packa-Ching partner project "buys" recyclable materials from communities in exchange for credits that can be used to buy goods at many stores, including Shoprite, Usave and Checkers stores.



