Unity On The Square returns to Cape Town CBD this December

3 Nov 2023
The local annual music festival, Unity On The Square, which is running in its third year, takes centre stage this holiday season with a stellar lineup at Green Market Square in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday 16 December 2023.
Jack Parrow. Image supplied.
Jack Parrow. Image supplied.

With entertainers such as Kurt Darren, Jack Parrow, Emo Adams, Jimmy Nevis, Loukmaan Adams, YoungstaCPT, NV Funk, Paxton Fielies and Guitar Cartel Ft Cameron Ward, Keanu Harker, Timothy Hehrenreic, Jodi Jantjies, Julius Mey & Brent Cruz taking to the stage the event is living up to its original aim of ushering the festive season with a sense of unity, hope.

“Unity On The Square Festival holds the distinction of being the premier holiday festival for families, and this reputation is firmly grounded in a range of factors, including its remarkable ability to set the tone for the festive season,” said event organiser, Shaakirah Adams.

Shaakirah and husband Loukmaan Adams say guests are in for a treat this year as they celebrate local music with this family-friendly artist lineup.

YoungstaCPT. Image supplied.
YoungstaCPT. Image supplied.

“Unity On The Square Festival 2023 is proud to feature a captivating lineup of cultural performances that will transport attendees on a journey. From traditional dances and music to contemporary acts that blend the old with the new, this year's show will be a mesmerising fusion of artistry and talent.”

Since its inception, food and locally produced items have been a big part of the event's success and this year is no different.

“Food lovers will enjoy the variety of Cape Town's flavours available at the festival's food stalls. Explore special, handmade items created by skilled artisans and sellers from Gug Stebe. You will find jewellery, leather goods, and artworks to suit all preferences,” she said.

An added festival incentive sees the Unity On The Square Festival teaming up with Onomo Hotel, situated in the festival area. Festivalgoers can now grab a special package that includes a night for two, breakfast, and access to the Unity On The Square concert.

Unity On The Square is powered by the City of Cape Town, National Arts Council and Western Cape Government.

Paxton Fielies. Image supplied
Paxton Fielies. Image supplied

“The City of Cape Town is delighted to provide support to the third edition of Unity on the Square, an event aimed at shining the spotlight on our diverse offering in the entertainment space while also providing a platform for social cohesion. We are also encouraged by the opportunities to be created for local businesses and logistics suppliers who rely on the events industry to make a living. The City is proud to partner with an initiative that seeks to revitalise the local performing arts and entertainment industry while also providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith.

This year’s festival aims to have even more of a local flavour.

“We've curated an even more diverse lineup of cultural performances and activities, displaying a broader range of talent. Our food offerings have elevated, with an even greater selection of cuisines and treats to satisfy every palate. This year, we are putting even more emphasis on family-friendly activities, ensuring that everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, can enjoy the festival to the fullest. The entertainment lineup promises to be bigger and better, with a stellar cast of musicians, dancers, and performers to keep the energy high throughout the event,” said Adams.

Jimmy Nevis. Image supplied
Jimmy Nevis. Image supplied

This family-friendly festival will also host a Kiddiez zone – which will be jam-packed with exciting activities to keep your kids in attendance entertained.

To ensure the safety of even the young attendees, organisers have partnered with the non-profit Pink Ladies organisation for the event as an additional security measure.

Hosting the festival on Reconciliation Day carries special significance. It underscores the festival's commitment to promoting unity and diversity, making it an ideal occasion for families to come together and celebrate South Africa's journey towards reconciliation.

Event details:

Where: Greenmarket Square, Cape Town CBD (Burg St & Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000)
When: Saturday, 16 December 2023
Time: 2pm to 11pm (Gates Open at 2pm)
Price: Early Bird - R180, General Access - R240, Kids U/12 free (Security at access points to monitor right of admission reserved)
Bookings: Via Quicket.co.za

Read more: City of Cape Town, Jack Parrow, Kurt Darren, Emo Adams, National Arts Council, Western Cape government, music festival, Jimmy Nevis, Loukmaan Adams, YoungstaCPT, Paxton Fielies

