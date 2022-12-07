Musician Keanu Harker hosts festive season show

Cape Town-born musician, Keanu Harker is getting into the festive spirit and inviting audiences along for the journey with a magical concert taking place in Cape Town this month.

Image supplied: Keanu Harker

Presented by KL Entertainment and Sean D Productions, Christmas with Keanu Harker and Friends is a festive show taking place on 18 December. The show sees the 26-year-old performer calling on other talented musos to join him in his celebrations.

"It’s always so tricky choosing an artist to feature with me at my shows, but this time I wanted to feature artists who I’ve never featured before but who I’ve worked with on other projects. On the day you’ll see SA Idols winners, Berry and Karin Kortjie, The Voice SA winner, Craig Lucas. Sama-nominated artist, Jarrad Ricketts, music superstar Don Vino and a few more surprise guests,” says Harker, who promises to provide a festive feast on stage.

"I’ll be doing a lot of Christmas covers everyone knows and loves, like This Christmas, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Feliz Navidad but also take it back to roots, with carols like Silent Night, Oh Holy Night, Mary Did You Know?,” says Harker, adding that the show was inspired by the virtual concerts he hosted for the past two years.

Originally from Belhar, Keanu first caught the attention of audiences around the country in 2019 as a finalist on The Voice SA season 3. He has since gone on to perform to appreciative audiences both nationally and internationally. This will be one of Harker’s final performances for the year.

"This year, I’d love to spend Christmas by giving back to the community and also by just being 'Keanu' the husband, the son, the brother, the cousin, friend and not really 'the artist', only because I've worked on Christmas for a few years. So I’d love to spend it with my family and just relax," he said

Harker says plans on releasing his new album in early 2023 and is launching a project in January that he believes will show a different side of his artistry.

The show will take place at the Meridian Independent School Campus in Durbanville at 4pm. Tickets can be purchased here.