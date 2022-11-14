Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series announces lineup

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are officially back and are set to bring a star-studded lineup to get people dancing to their favourite music artists this concert season.

Image supplied: The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series has announced the official lineup

The annual shows, held in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, will kick off on 20 November 2022 for the 30th season of live entertainment.

For 30 years, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series has attracted visitors from near and far and have provided a platform for emerging and established artists to perform for a diverse audience. Numerous international and local stars, including Art Garfunkel, Miriam Makeba, Elton John, Johnny Clegg, The Vamps, Freshlyground, and many more, have graced this Cape Town stage.

The show will start off with the alternative pop sounds of Craig Lucas, as well as newcomer to Kirstenbosch, Lee Cole. After winning Season 2 of The Voice South Africa, Craig Lucas has become synonymous with #1 radio hits on airwaves across the country. Lee Cole will open the stage for Craig Lucas with his lively pop hits that have also received significant attention from the biggest radio stations in South Africa.

On 27 November 2022, Jeremy Loops will return to the stage. Fans can expect another truly unforgettable show with the artist as he performs his new hits' Mortal Man' and 'Till I found you', along with the artist's beloved crowd-pleasing classics like 'Down South' and 'Gold'.

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts line-up will follow with a mix of indie rock, folk, swing, soulful house, and jazz performances by Amanda Black, Beatenberg, Goldfish, Judith Sephuma, Mango Groove, Goodluck, Shekinah, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Swing City.

The Golden Oldies, an initiative by Capetonian entertainer Terry Fortune, will pay tribute to and honour legendary performing artists and musicians. Terry Fortune was recently honoured with the kykNET Fiëstas Legend award for his outstanding performances and extensive contributions to the music industry. The Golden Oldies line-up includes the likes of Terry Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith, Madeegha Anders, and Vernon Castle, to name a few. They are all ready to make concert-goers sing along to their groovy tunes this festive season.

The captivating entertainment of Neon Dreams, Majozi and Will Linley on 26 December 2022, will set the tone for the biggest show of this concert season: the New Year's Eve concert.

Dance your way into the new year on 31 December 2022 with performances by two renowned South African music groups. From the first beats of Swing City's opening performance at 20h30 to the last moments of Mi Casa's closing performance after midnight, music lovers will be treated to a feast of live swing with a blend of jazz and dance music.

On 1 January 2023, for the first time ever, the Queen of Afro Jazz - Judith Sephuma - will also take the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert stage. Her angelic voice, sultry tone, and melodic style have made her a fan favourite worldwide.

In 2023, Cape Town Opera will present a programme of their cherished operatic repertoire. Their performances will include the well-loved Pearl Fishers Duet, the Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana, and the ever-popular Ode to Joy from Beethoven's 9th symphony.

This year South Africa’s oldest orchestra, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, is presenting Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and Dvorak Symphony No. 9 (“New World”)The principal guest conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Bernhard Gueller, will bring excitement to the stage, accompanied by soloist Féroll-Jon Davids.

2 April 2023 sees the close to the concert series with South African singer, songwriter, and composer, Msaki, who will open up for musician Ami Faku. Expect a Sunday filled with afro-soul, alternative/indie, and amapiano melodies.

"We're proud to announce the 30th year of the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with another amazing line-up of artists," said Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. "It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to finally bring a full concert series back into our Garden for all locals and tourists to enjoy."

The official lineup