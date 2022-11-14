Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PREast Coast RadioThe Publicity WorkshopCity Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersBurnesseoBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Representative Cape Town
  • Head of People Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series announces lineup

    14 Nov 2022
    The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are officially back and are set to bring a star-studded lineup to get people dancing to their favourite music artists this concert season.
    Image supplied: The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series has announced the official lineup
    Image supplied: The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series has announced the official lineup

    The annual shows, held in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, will kick off on 20 November 2022 for the 30th season of live entertainment.

    For 30 years, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series has attracted visitors from near and far and have provided a platform for emerging and established artists to perform for a diverse audience. Numerous international and local stars, including Art Garfunkel, Miriam Makeba, Elton John, Johnny Clegg, The Vamps, Freshlyground, and many more, have graced this Cape Town stage.

    The show will start off with the alternative pop sounds of Craig Lucas, as well as newcomer to Kirstenbosch, Lee Cole. After winning Season 2 of The Voice South Africa, Craig Lucas has become synonymous with #1 radio hits on airwaves across the country. Lee Cole will open the stage for Craig Lucas with his lively pop hits that have also received significant attention from the biggest radio stations in South Africa.

    On 27 November 2022, Jeremy Loops will return to the stage. Fans can expect another truly unforgettable show with the artist as he performs his new hits' Mortal Man' and 'Till I found you', along with the artist's beloved crowd-pleasing classics like 'Down South' and 'Gold'.

    The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts line-up will follow with a mix of indie rock, folk, swing, soulful house, and jazz performances by Amanda Black, Beatenberg, Goldfish, Judith Sephuma, Mango Groove, Goodluck, Shekinah, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Swing City.

    Source:
    Cotton Fest Cape Town announces full lineup

    11 Nov 2022

    The Golden Oldies, an initiative by Capetonian entertainer Terry Fortune, will pay tribute to and honour legendary performing artists and musicians. Terry Fortune was recently honoured with the kykNET Fiëstas Legend award for his outstanding performances and extensive contributions to the music industry. The Golden Oldies line-up includes the likes of Terry Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith, Madeegha Anders, and Vernon Castle, to name a few. They are all ready to make concert-goers sing along to their groovy tunes this festive season.

    The captivating entertainment of Neon Dreams, Majozi and Will Linley on 26 December 2022, will set the tone for the biggest show of this concert season: the New Year's Eve concert.

    Dance your way into the new year on 31 December 2022 with performances by two renowned South African music groups. From the first beats of Swing City's opening performance at 20h30 to the last moments of Mi Casa's closing performance after midnight, music lovers will be treated to a feast of live swing with a blend of jazz and dance music.

    On 1 January 2023, for the first time ever, the Queen of Afro Jazz - Judith Sephuma - will also take the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert stage. Her angelic voice, sultry tone, and melodic style have made her a fan favourite worldwide.

    Source:
    #Mex22: The economics, politics and biology of the music industry

    By 9 Nov 2022

    In 2023, Cape Town Opera will present a programme of their cherished operatic repertoire. Their performances will include the well-loved Pearl Fishers Duet, the Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana, and the ever-popular Ode to Joy from Beethoven's 9th symphony.

    This year South Africa’s oldest orchestra, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, is presenting Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and Dvorak Symphony No. 9 (“New World”)The principal guest conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Bernhard Gueller, will bring excitement to the stage, accompanied by soloist Féroll-Jon Davids.

    2 April 2023 sees the close to the concert series with South African singer, songwriter, and composer, Msaki, who will open up for musician Ami Faku. Expect a Sunday filled with afro-soul, alternative/indie, and amapiano melodies.

    "We're proud to announce the 30th year of the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with another amazing line-up of artists," said Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. "It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to finally bring a full concert series back into our Garden for all locals and tourists to enjoy."

    The official lineup

    DATEPERFORMERCOST
    20 Nov 2022Craig Lucas / Lee ColeR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    23 Nov 2022*International concert: Calum Scott(SOLD OUT)
    25 Nov 2022*International concert: The WaterboysR595/pBOOK NOW
    27 Nov 2022Jeremy LoopsR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    4 Dec 2022Amanda Black / NobuhleR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    11 Dec 2022Beatenberg / Sean KochR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    15, 16, 17, 18 Dec 2022*The Rotary’s Christmas CarolsTBC
    26 Dec 2022Neon Dreams / Majozi / Will LinleyR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    31 Dec NYE 2022*Mi Casa / Swing CityR490/pBOOK NOW
    1 Jan 2023Judith SephumaR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    8 Jan 2023GoldfishR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    15 Jan 2023Mango GrooveR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    21 Jan 2023*International concert: Gregory Porter(SOLD OUT)
    22 Jan 2023The Cape Town OperaR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    29 Jan 2023Sun El Musician / SimmyR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    5 Feb 2023The Golden OldiesR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    12 Feb 2023The Cape Town Philharmonic OrchestraR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    19 Feb 2023Cape Folk ‘n Acoustic FestivalR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    26 Feb 2023Goodluck /ShekhinahR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    5 Mar 2023Mandisi DyantyisR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    10 Mar 2023*International Concert: Rainbow Kitten SurpriseR495/pBOOK NOW
    12 Mar 2023Spoegwolf / Riaan BenadeR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    19 Mar 2023Matthew MoleR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    26 Mar 2023To be confirmedTBC
    2 April 2023Ami Faku / MsakiR190/p – R260/pBOOK NOW
    NextOptions
    Read more: Johnny Clegg, Miriam Makeba, South African music, Judith Sephuma, Jeremy Loops, Matthew Mole, Elton John, Leslie Kleinsmith, Terry Fortune, Gregory Porter, Amanda Black, Craig Lucas, Sean Koch, Calum Scott, Ami Faku, Lee Cole, Msaki, Riaan Benade, Will Linley, summer events

    Related

    Image supplied: Mafikizolo will be performing at Unity On The Square
    Unity On The Square returns for festive season4 hours ago
    Source:
    Cotton Fest Cape Town announces full lineup11 Nov 2022
    Source:
    #Mex22: The economics, politics and biology of the music industry9 Nov 2022
    Stars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay
    Primedia BroadcastingStars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay3 Nov 2022
    Will Linley, Emo Adams, Sasha-Lee Davids, and Mi Casa are among the lineup for the Festive Lights Switch-On Event
    Festive Lights Switch-On Event artist lineup announced1 Nov 2022
    Image supplied: Trevor Jones
    #MusicExchange: A catch-up with global composer Trevor Jones1 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Save the date for The Cape Town International Jazz Festival!27 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: FlySafair and GoodLuck are teaming up for Get Lucky Summer
    FlySafair and GoodLuck join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series17 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz