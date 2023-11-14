Joma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon

Joma Sport, the official technical sponsor of the Durban International Marathon, has unveiled an exclusive limited-edition Durban International Marathon event shoe, perfectly timed for race day on Sunday, 28 April 2024.

Image supplied

"We are thrilled to announce Joma's role as the technical sponsor of the Durban International Marathon," says Roger Noades, director of Joma South Africa.

"This prestigious marathon serves as an ideal platform for Joma to introduce its top tier running footwear to the KZN running community. Our aim is to provide a tried, tested, and reputable international choice in technical footwear at an incredibly competitive price point, delivering unmatched value to runners of all levels."

"To add to the excitement, we are proud to introduce the official #WeRunDurban event shoe for the 2024 event, solidifying the Durban International Marathon's place as one of seven major road runs to offer this distinctive feature, alongside renowned events like the Paris 20k, Ibiza Marathon, Rome Marathon, Porto Marathon (Portugal), Firenze/Florence Marathon and the Madrid Half Marathon," continues Noades.

"The Joma R-2000 has been carefully chosen as the official footwear for the Durban International Marathon, representing Joma's most comprehensive, versatile, and comfortable shoe innovation to date. Our objective is to cater to the diverse needs of all runners, ensuring they experience ultimate comfort during their journey."

"We are proud to join the ranks of esteemed international events such as the Paris 20k, Ibiza Marathon, Rome Marathon, Porto Marathon, Firenze/Florence Marathon and the Madrid Half Marathon by introducing a performance-focused limited edition Joma event shoe," says Steve Mkasi, chairman of the race and local organising committee for the Durban International Marathon.

"To express our gratitude to our participants, this fashionable yet performance driven shoe is available for purchase at an exclusive discounted rate when registering for the event online. This partnership not only enhances the overall race experience but also demonstrates our commitment to equipping our runners with top-quality gear, as a token of our appreciation for their support."