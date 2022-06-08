Jomba! Dance Experience submissions open

The 24th edition of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Centre for Creative Arts Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience and festival is now open for submissions.
Jomba! and the festival will host both live and online events in a unique blended festival format. Submissions are open for the two public access platforms for 2022: the Jomba! Open Horizons (formerly the Jomba! Fringe) and the Jomba! Youth Open Horizons (formerly the Jomba! Youth Fringe).
Open Horizons
The Jomba! Open Horizons will continue as a digital event in 2022 providing an opportunity for dance makers to present their digital/dance film work for showcasing.
Focus is being placed on looking at the intersection of dance and film and the growing body of digital-dance choreography. Jomba! is opening submissions in both long and short form. Submissions are invited from African dance-makers whether on the continent or living in the Diaspora.
The top eight long-form films will be screened, followed by the announcement of the top three in both the long and short form categories, which comes with cash prizes: Long form: 1st: R3,500, 2nd: R2,500, 3rd: R1,500 and for short-form: 1st: R2,000, 2nd R1,500, and 3rd: R1,000. All short-form films will be available to view with low data usage, on YouTube and Facebook.
Youth Open Horizon
The Jomba! Youth Open Horizon will be offered as a live event at Jomba! and submissions to participate are open to any youth dance group – in any style of dance – with dancers under the age of 16. The Festival is open to Pantsula, Hip-Hop, Bharatha Natyam, Ballet, Contemporary, Ngoma and more.
This is a day of celebrating youth dance in KwaZulu-Natal and of opening arms to a dancing community. Jomba! will supply a small lunch snack to all dancers participating. All criteria and information about submissions as well as online application forms can be found here
Submission closes for both the Jomba! Open Horizons and Jomba! Youth Open Horizons on 8 July 2022 at 5pm SAST.
The Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience runs from 30 August to 11 September 2022.