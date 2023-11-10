Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)Hook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai celebrates braai culture

10 Nov 2023
Robertsons, Knorr, and Aromat, the flavour powerhouses, have teamed up to create an unforgettable pop-up event series, The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai, celebrating the essence of South African braai culture.
Image by from
Image by Hai Nguyen Tien from Pixabay

Launched with great fanfare on Heritage Day, this initative has seen the collaboration of these three culinary giants with local Tshisa Nyamas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, sparking a fiery love for the art of the braai.

Together, Aromat, Robertsons, and Knorr proudly proclaimed that their sensational seasonings are an essential part of any authentic braai experience.

The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai offers you an opportunity to embark on a sensory tour of South African flavours. We scoured social media to ask Mzansi flavour lovers to nominate their favourite local Tshisa Nyamas, setting the stage for this mouth-watering journey.

But the feast doesn't end there! In the spirit of celebration, the best out of 7 winner Perfect Get-Togetha Braais as voted by the public, will receive VIP complimentary tickets to the Hey Neighbour Music Festival, along with an impressive R10,000 investment in their chosen Tshisa Nyama business.

This gesture pays tribute to the invaluable role these establishments play in enriching our society with vibrant, flavourful experiences that define our local culinary landscape. Nine Top voters from the public will also stand a chance to win Hey Neighbour Tickets themselves.

The grand finale of this flavour-filled journey will culminate at the Hey Neighbour Music Festival, taking place from 8-10 December 2023. The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai will be in full swing with a Tshisa Nyama pop-up at the festival, ensuring that authentically South African flavour, fun, and fire take centre stage.

For more, go to https://www.whatsfordinner.co.za/the-perfect-get-togetha/

NextOptions
Read more: Knorr, Robertsons, Aromat

Related

Source:
What South Africans are putting on their plates - report20 May 2022
Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product
Knorr recalls Cup-a-Soup product13 May 2022
Image supplied
The New York Festivals AME Report is out15 Dec 2021
SA needs a solution-driven approach to ensure access to safe and healthy food
SA needs a solution-driven approach to ensure access to safe and healthy food25 Aug 2021
Image supplied
New York Festivals AME Awards finalists announced23 Aug 2021
Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands17 Aug 2021
Shaking it up through marketing with a twist
OliverShaking it up through marketing with a twist27 May 2020
Unilever unveils €85m food innovation centre in the Netherlands
Unilever unveils €85m food innovation centre in the Netherlands9 Dec 2019

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz