The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai celebrates braai culture

Robertsons, Knorr, and Aromat, the flavour powerhouses, have teamed up to create an unforgettable pop-up event series, The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai, celebrating the essence of South African braai culture.

Launched with great fanfare on Heritage Day, this initative has seen the collaboration of these three culinary giants with local Tshisa Nyamas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, sparking a fiery love for the art of the braai.

Together, Aromat, Robertsons, and Knorr proudly proclaimed that their sensational seasonings are an essential part of any authentic braai experience.

The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai offers you an opportunity to embark on a sensory tour of South African flavours. We scoured social media to ask Mzansi flavour lovers to nominate their favourite local Tshisa Nyamas, setting the stage for this mouth-watering journey.

But the feast doesn't end there! In the spirit of celebration, the best out of 7 winner Perfect Get-Togetha Braais as voted by the public, will receive VIP complimentary tickets to the Hey Neighbour Music Festival, along with an impressive R10,000 investment in their chosen Tshisa Nyama business.

This gesture pays tribute to the invaluable role these establishments play in enriching our society with vibrant, flavourful experiences that define our local culinary landscape. Nine Top voters from the public will also stand a chance to win Hey Neighbour Tickets themselves.

The grand finale of this flavour-filled journey will culminate at the Hey Neighbour Music Festival, taking place from 8-10 December 2023. The Perfect Get-Togetha Braai will be in full swing with a Tshisa Nyama pop-up at the festival, ensuring that authentically South African flavour, fun, and fire take centre stage.

For more, go to https://www.whatsfordinner.co.za/the-perfect-get-togetha/