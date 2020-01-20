BizTrends2020: The rise of afro-natural beauty as an advertising trend

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
Huge business and investment momentum in AfricaGraham Deneys
Agriculture trends
Construction & Engineering trends
5 key architectural and sustainable initiative trendsBouwer Serfontein
Pioneering immersive designEmily Clark
Africa's new wave architectureChris Malan
Route to water prosperity - new perspectives for 2020Dhesigen Naidoo
New technologies to power smart citiesTaru Madangombe
CSI & Sustainability trends
3 trends in responsible businessZyaan Davids Anter
Technologies and tactics in curbing wildlife poachingNicholus Funda
SA's transition to a cleaner, greener economyNtombifuthi Ntuli
Time for the NPO sector to ask tough questionsNazeema Mohamed
Simple tech in M&E for non-profitsAnja Mulder
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
Women the winners as insurance gets personalSiyamthanda Williams
Innovations in fintechDaniel Goldberg
What will happen in the crypto space?Marius Reitz
Mobile-first generation is driving the financial services industryBerniece Hieckmann
5 ways tech is changing insuranceTravys Wilkens
SA's year for digital payments?Rutendo Hlatshwayo
What to expect from SA's banking sector towards 2035Ruellyn Willemse-Snyman
5 trends reshaping wealth managementAndrew Möller
Millennials and green investingDaniel Kibel
Healthcare trends
Global health challenges and how to change themStephanie Allen
Diagnosing SA's healthcare sectorMadelein Barkhuizen
The future of healthcare is nowLerato Mosiah
HR & Management trends
The evolving role of HR as a strategic partnerSandra Crous
ICT trends
5 trends in AR & VR to watch in 2020Jade Duckitt
Legal trends
The future of flying drones in South AfricaKiasha Nagiah
South Africa - challenges and opportunities in the year aheadMorne van der Merwe and Wildu du Plessis
An optimistic forecastAthi Jara
Lifestyle trends
4 wine trends to look out for in 2020Kristen Duff and Gosia Young
Digital arts - a viewfinder into culture in 2020Lauren Fletcher
Logistics & Transport trends
Property trends
The century of the real estate A(I)gentLouise de Beer
Top 2020 SA property market trendsCrispin Inglis
Where building security and technology meetDerek Lategan
Female leadership in SA's property sector needs to be prioritisedNonhlanhla Mayisela
3 technology trends shaping the property industryTanja Lategan
SA retail favours the boldNomzamo Radebe
Home décor trends for summer 2019/2020Elize van der Berg
7 shifts in retail attractionGavin Jones
3 key trends shaping Africa's property sectorGerhard Zeelie
Retail trends
Tourism trends
Marketing & Media jobs
- Print Sales Representative Pretoria
- PR Account Manager - Business Portfolio Cape Town
- Senior Animator Johannesburg
- Marketing Intern Cape Town
- Guest Relations Ninja Cape Town
- Paid Search/Google Specialist Johannesburg
- Advertising Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Senior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
- Mid-Senior Graphic Designer Pretoria
- Digital Marketing - Display/Programmatic Cape Town
#BizTrends2020: The rise of afro-natural beauty as an advertising trend
Josephine Sebesho is the managing director of Janong Digital Agency.
South African women are major consumers of beauty and personal care products. They have shown loyalty to brands and everchanging market trends. Market research published by Beauty Africa estimated that the beauty industry in the Middle East and Africa is worth about $27.1bn in 2018. With South Africa representing $4.5bn.
All women all around the world have been influenced or are aware of the longstanding Eurocentric beauty standard that is often portrayed in films, magazines and mass media platforms at large. That is the tall thin girl, with long straight hair, and the list goes on.
The natural crown rises
Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi's win, reaffirmed natural African beauty. In many media interviews, Zozibini raised awareness on the stigma attached to natural African hair. Historically natural African hair has been associated with unprofessionalism and untidiness. Zozibini’s win, in her own natural crown, challenged this perception.
How the media is reacting to Zozibini Tunzi
Meltwater tracked and analysed conversations surrounding the Zozibini Tunzi winning the Miss Universe pageant...
10 Dec 2019
Brands will be inspired to embrace natural crowns in beauty and fashion advertising as a means to connect deeper with the African consumer.
The natural skin colour
Research from The World Health Organisation reported that 40% of African women bleach their skin. The Association of Black Psychologists in the US, reported that colourism — preference for lighter skin — affects an individual’s self-esteem, perceptions of beauty and economic opportunities.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o said that she experienced colourism as a child and even in her acting career. She has since released a children’s book called, Sulwe, about a girl with darker skin than her family and anyone at school. The book has since become A New York Times bestseller!
Beyoncé released Brown Skin Girl, a song that celebrates the darker African skin tone and raises awareness to the issue of colourism.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy's 'Brown Skin Girl' sparks new Twitter challenge
Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy's "Brown Skin Girl" sparked a new #BrownSkinGirlChallenge on Twitter since the song's debut last Friday...
Shereesa Moodley 22 Jul 2019
Beauty brands have innovated their products over the years to include different skin types and tones. There is an opportunity for brands to connect with darker-skinned consumers on the issue of colourism to create awareness, change perceptions and build an enduring relationship with their consumers by playing their part.
Including nature’s touch
We have started to see the inclusion of models with albinism and vitiligo. LA-based brand Wet n Wild, selected Diandra Forrest, a model with albinism to star as the face of its 2019 beauty campaign. Brands like Primark and CoverGirl have been praised globally for featuring models with vitiligo.
Dove launched a #ShowUs campaign to break down stereotypes around beauty, the campaign featured a person living with albinism. Model and radio host Refilwe Modiselle questioned the inclusion of a person living with albinism and explained that the brand's products are harmful to people with the condition.
This was a miss for Dove, as not all beauty and personal care products are good for people living with both albinism and vitiligo. Although the inclusion of people living with different skin conditions is good for raising awareness and changing the face of beauty, brands need to make informed decisions to build their credibility and loyalty.
#FairnessFirst: Stock images that finally reflect real women in Africa
Professional African women have been underrepresented on the internet until now. This international women's month, Dove, Getty Images and Girlgaze launched the project #ShowUs stock image library, aimed at shattering beauty stereotypes, while Ellipsis and Picha collaborated to create their #MelaninModern stock images of professional African women. Here's why media and advertising alike need to get in on the action...
Leigh Andrews 1 Apr 2019
Bending the invisible rules
In 2020 and beyond we will see a shift towards authentic natural African beauty and uniqueness. Women all around the world have battled with self-esteem, self-acceptance and self-love. The role of brands is to partner with their target audiences on their journey to self-love and acceptance. Brands that bend the invisible beauty and fashion advertising rules, will show their audiences that they are moving with the times. This will build distinctive brands, that are forces to be reckoned with, not just product pushers.