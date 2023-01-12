Five new categories introduced for Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023

The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with Lions, are open for entries with five new categories added to the Awards.

Image supplied. The WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with Lions, are open for entries with five new categories added to this year's Awards

In its third year, this competition shines a light on the best marketing ideas from around the world that deliver commercial impact evaluatd by a global marketing effectiveness benchmark using the Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the B2B Effectiveness Ladder – universal frameworks for planning effective marketing communications to drive specific Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) outcomes.

“Brand marketers, media owners and agencies are under pressure to create campaigns that deliver commercial success. The global Warc Awards for Effectiveness provide the ideal platform to showcase the best of this work, and help drive the industry to imbed a culture of effective marketing,” says Paul Coxhill, CEO, Warc.

Biggest than before

This year, the Warc Awards for Effectiveness are bigger than ever following the incorporation of the former Warc Awards for Media. The number of categories for entry submissions has grown from six to 11, creating a comprehensive view of effectiveness across different techniques and campaign types.

New categories include:

Use of Data: recognising the role of data in an effective communications strategy

Channel Pioneer: rewarding pioneering media practices, including the leveraging of emerging platforms, innovative uses of existing media, and efforts to invest in a conscious approach to media

Partnerships & Sponsorships: recognising how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising, sponsorships and influencer marketing, have helped brands meet business goals

Best Path-to-Purchase: honouring how brands have used omnichannel strategies to optimise the customer journey across the funnel

Channel Integration: rewarding entries that can show how sophisticated communications architecture and cross-channel planning have helped to boost campaign effectiveness.



Each category will be judged by a high-calibre panel, including senior marketers from some of the world’s biggest brands and top agency professionals from around the globe.

Warc is an ally of the Unstereotype Alliance, championing inclusive, empowering and forward-thinking ideas. The juries will follow their guidelines to help identify any damaging content.

Also new to this year, whilst not required for judging purposes, entrants can opt to include campaign sustainability actions in their submission as the industry comes together to tackle the climate crisis.

2023 jury chairs

“To lead the judging process for our biggest awards to date, I’m delighted to welcome all our esteemed jury chairs, who represent some of the world’s biggest brands. With almost double the amount of categories this year, they will be guided by the Ladders, which will provide a consistent approach and global standard for effectiveness,” says Coxhill.

The high-profile jury chairs, some of which will preside over two categories, are named as follows:

Jury chair Business-to-Business category: Wendy Walker, VP marketing Asia, Salesforce



Jury chair Customer Experience category and Customer Experience category: Jennifer Healan, VP, US marketing, brand content & engagement, McDonald's



Jury chair Brand Purpose category: Chiradeep Gupta, VP, personal care head of media and global integrated media strategy lead, Unilever



Jury chair Long-Term Growth category and Instant Impact category: Vasileios Kourakis, global director, marketing effectiveness (ROI) and media, consumer products division, L'Oréal



Jury chair Use of Data (new) and Channel Pioneer (new): Beatrice Boue, global head of media, De Beers.



Jury chair Partnerships & Sponsorships (new) category: Simon Peel, VP global media, Haleon



Jury chair Best Path-to-Purchase (new) category and Channel Integration (new) category: Ross Sergeant, global head of media and touchpoints, Asahi Europe and International

The Awards are global, open to all, the entry fee is waived, and the process to enter is straightforward. For each category the juries will award Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades. Entries will be accepted until 29 March 2023. The winners will be announced at Cannes Lions in June.

For more information on the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 see here.

Download the Entry Pack here.