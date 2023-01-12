Five new categories introduced for Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023

In its third year, this competition shines a light on the best marketing ideas from around the world that deliver commercial impact evaluatd by a global marketing effectiveness benchmark using the Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the B2B Effectiveness Ladder – universal frameworks for planning effective marketing communications to drive specific Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) outcomes.
“Brand marketers, media owners and agencies are under pressure to create campaigns that deliver commercial success. The global Warc Awards for Effectiveness provide the ideal platform to showcase the best of this work, and help drive the industry to imbed a culture of effective marketing,” says Paul Coxhill, CEO, Warc.
This year, the Warc Awards for Effectiveness are bigger than ever following the incorporation of the former Warc Awards for Media. The number of categories for entry submissions has grown from six to 11, creating a comprehensive view of effectiveness across different techniques and campaign types.
New categories include:
Each category will be judged by a high-calibre panel, including senior marketers from some of the world’s biggest brands and top agency professionals from around the globe.
Warc is an ally of the Unstereotype Alliance, championing inclusive, empowering and forward-thinking ideas. The juries will follow their guidelines to help identify any damaging content.
Also new to this year, whilst not required for judging purposes, entrants can opt to include campaign sustainability actions in their submission as the industry comes together to tackle the climate crisis.
“To lead the judging process for our biggest awards to date, I’m delighted to welcome all our esteemed jury chairs, who represent some of the world’s biggest brands. With almost double the amount of categories this year, they will be guided by the Ladders, which will provide a consistent approach and global standard for effectiveness,” says Coxhill.
The high-profile jury chairs, some of which will preside over two categories, are named as follows:
The Awards are global, open to all, the entry fee is waived, and the process to enter is straightforward. For each category the juries will award Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades. Entries will be accepted until 29 March 2023. The winners will be announced at Cannes Lions in June.
For more information on the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2023 see here.
Download the Entry Pack here.