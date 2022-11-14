Dentsu Creative South Africa wins global acclaim

Dentsu Creative, formerly known as John Brown Media, with client Old Mutual have just walked off with global accolades for Best Global Integrated Content Campaign of the Year, at the annual Global Content Awards, held virtually on 10 November 2022.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and it’s brilliant to have our work with Old Mutual Corporate recognised on the global stage.

"It's especially rewarding to have won for Nine Yards, a content-led campaign set up to guide SMEs through the depths of Covid-19 and the challenging post-pandemic build-back period, supporting this audience when they needed it most,” said Natalie Wilson, managing director, Dentsu Creative.

The Global Content Awards celebrate excellence in content marketing and rewards agencies and in-house teams across the world who are creating high quality, valuable content which attracts, informs, engages and retains an audience to ultimately deliver traffic and profit.



