    Marketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference

    20 May 2022
    Issued by: Cadek Media
    It is time for marketers to take time out and gather to re-group, re-think, strategise, learn and re-connect at this year's in-person Marketing Indaba in Cape Town. This popular marketing conference is open for marketing professionals from all industries and will be presented at the CTICC on 25 and 26 May 2022.
    Marketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference
    click to enlarge

    Successful marketing requires strategic vision and skilful execution. To stand out from the rest, marketers must be dynamic and master their craft. Marketing Indaba offers marketers the opportunity to stay informed and gain new perspectives on current and future marketing trends. Delegates agree that this conference always sparks new and practical ideas that can be implemented immediately for marketing success and business growth.

    Presentations at Marketing Indaba covers a wide range of topics from marketing strategies, marketing trends, audience and target market development to branding, promotions, digital media, content creation, metaverse marketing, market research, customer experience, customer relations and more.



    Speakers will deliver content that revolve around innovative ways of marketing, brand building and communications. This year 95% of the speakers are new to Marketing Indaba and more than 14 speakers will present during the two-day line-up. Speakers include: Arthur Charlez (Consultant), Samantha Hogg-Brandjes (GinjaNinja), Ancillar Nombewu (Keynote Speaker), Monde Twala (Paramount), Ohawekazi Mdikane (Momentum Corporate CMO), André Steenekamp (Mark1), Brandon de Kock (BrandMapp), Carrie Linder (Hu$tler Marketing), Johann van Zyl (Nfinity), Philile Granie Mphemba (Keynote), Wayne Bischoff (Mediamark), Mike Handcock (Circle of Excellence), Odette Bucher (Digital Coach), Ted Frazer (Marketing Strategist), Magriet Groenwald (Marketing Strategist), Tessa Plen (Total Potential) and Bruce Wade (EM-Solutions).

    These experts in their respective fields will share their experiences, learnings, best practices, advice, and tips during the programme. Marketing Indaba is for sure a must-attend event for all marketing managers and marketing assistants.

    Marketers across all industries are welcome and invited to attend. Tickets are available online at www.marketingindaba.com or from the organiser’s office, Cadek Media at Tel: 021 854 4700.

