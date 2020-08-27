Deadline for the 2020 Assegai Awards extended

There's still time to submit your best integrated marketing campaigns for the prestigious 2020 Assegai Awards! The deadline for the DMASA Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards has been extended to midnight on 11 September 2020.

The online entry for the Assegai Awards means that no matter where you find yourself, you will be able to submit your entries quickly and efficiently. There are 40 diverse categories in this year’s awards. We know that our entrants are always a multi-talented bunch, so we welcome (and encourage) you to enter as many categories as you like.This is great news for those of you who have not yet submitted your entries. All you need to do is go tofor all the information you need.We look forward to receiving your entries!