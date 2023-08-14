Industries

Only 3 weeks left to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Awards!

14 Aug 2023
Issued by: BUSINESS PARTNERS LIMITED
Time is flying, and the countdown is on! In honor of the unwavering determination and remarkable achievements of South African entrepreneurs, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® Awards. This prestigious event is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of resilient and dynamic small business owners who have triumphed over challenges and achieved excellence.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards present an unparalleled platform to recognize the outstanding achievements of South African entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). We extend a warm invitation to all tenacious and innovative entrepreneurs to share their inspiring success stories and stand a chance to be rewarded for their exceptional contributions to the business landscape.

Don't miss this opportunity! Visit EOY.CO.ZA now to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition. By entering, entrepreneurs not only get a chance to win their share of an impressive R2 million in prizes but also further fuel their entrepreneurial ambitions and contribute to the growth of businesses within South Africa.

Let your entrepreneurial spirit soar! The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards encourage all aspiring business leaders to dare to be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in their respective business communities. Make your mark by entering the Entrepreneur of the Year® competition in 2023.

About the Entrepreneur of The Year® Competition:

The Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding business excellence demonstrated by South African entrepreneurs and SMEs. By sharing their success stories and offering well-deserved rewards, this prestigious event fosters the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Click here to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Awards.

