SA manufacturing production up 35.3% in May

12 Jul 2021
South African manufacturing production increased by 35.3% in May 2021 compared with May 2020.

Workers sort avocados at a farm factory in Nelspruit in Mpumalanga province, about 82 km north of the Swaziland border, South Africa. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions:

• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (215.7% and contributing 8.9 percentage points);
• basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (42.0% and contributing 8.0 percentage points);
• food and beverages (21.5% and contributing 7.4 percentage points); and
• wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (40.0% and contributing 4.0 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 2,6% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -1.2% in April 2021 and 3.7% in March 2021.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.0% in the three months ended May 2021 compared with the previous three months. Six of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.

Absa PMI expands at slower rate in June

South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index expanded at a slower rate in June as growth in sales orders and business activity slowed...

1 Jul 2021


The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions:

• food and beverages (3.2% and contributing 1.0 percentage point); and
• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (7.5% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point).

The largest negative contribution was made by the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products division (-5.1% and contributing -1.0 percentage point).

Sales results for May 2021


Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales decreased by 0.1% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -2.4% in April 2021 and 6.3% in March 2021.
