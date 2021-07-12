SA manufacturing production up 35.3% in May

Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
At just 14 years old, Rabia Ghoor started a makeup brand in her bedroom in Pretoria. With just two products, an Instagram page and the teen entrepreneur's determination to launch an innovative digital makeup brand, Swiitch Beauty was born.ByLauren Hartzenberg
Imagine walking into your favourite fashion store, and instead of being overwhelmed by racks and racks of clothing filled with items you have no interest in, the items that appeal to you are on display on a table in front of you. Curated just for you.ByRob Noble
South African manufacturing production increased by 35.3% in May 2021 compared with May 2020.
Workers sort avocados at a farm factory in Nelspruit in Mpumalanga province, about 82 km north of the Swaziland border, South Africa. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The largest contributions were made by the following divisions:
• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (215.7% and contributing 8.9 percentage points); • basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (42.0% and contributing 8.0 percentage points); • food and beverages (21.5% and contributing 7.4 percentage points); and • wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (40.0% and contributing 4.0 percentage points).
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 2,6% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -1.2% in April 2021 and 3.7% in March 2021.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.0% in the three months ended May 2021 compared with the previous three months. Six of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.
