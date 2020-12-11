A star is born

As we bid 2020 goodbye and ring in 2021, with no end in sight yet to the Covid-19 pandemic that has forever changed our world, it's worth taking a look at how Wrapistry has evolved to help couples - and their loved ones - celebrate their most important moments. Wrapistry is a local online registry and gift store aimed at making happy couples (and their guests) even happier by creating the ultimate registry experience. They've already proven themselves market leaders in the wedding gift registry space and now they've evolved, just like the couples they help celebrate do, by creating baby registries to welcome new bundles of joy to the world.
“Weddings are just one part of a couple’s journey together. We want to be a part of every chapter. So, it makes sense for reimagining the baby registry to be our next adventure,” comments CEO Jed Shein.
Brick-and-mortar shopping has quite rightly developed into the click-and-mortar variety: you order online and have it delivered to your home. Wrapistry uses design and technology combined with exceptional customer service to help couples – and their loved ones – browse through a curated selection of everything that new parents and the new arrival may need. Couples can choose from an amazing range of products. From stylish cots and sleek strollers to everyday essentials (think cutlery sets and vests), Wrapistry has created the ultimate baby registry. Plus, new, beautiful items are added to the online store each week.
Let’s face it, traditional gift registries don’t leave much room for creativity. With Wrapistry, though, couples can ask for what they actually want. They can register for gifts and cash funds – all in one place – so their loved ones have options. And when they really desire a big-ticket item (a baby stroller or bassinet, for example), simply turn on group gifting and give guests the opportunity to contribute what they can. No stress, no hassle and no fuss of keeping tallies of who gave what – Wrapistry does that all for you.
“Creating a gift registry should be one of the most fun experiences,” says co-founders Pat Berman and Linda Shein.
Family and friends may not always be able to celebrate a baby’s arrival in person during a pandemic, and that makes giving them the option of gifting something special that they know the couple chose themselves so much more special. For the couple, the Wrapistry team is on hand to help. The team has learnt much over the years: from the most popular gifts to the average amount people spend. Answer a few questions and they’ll recommend how many gifts to add to the registry, based on price point and category. This way not only will the new parents get a variety of items, but also accommodate different budgets.
Each Wrapistry registry includes:
The option to play around with photos, background images and customise the welcome message.
Notifications every time guests shop the registry.
Free delivery. Plus, the option to choose when to have gifts delivered.
Free exchanges before closing the registry.
A 10% registry completion discount.
Support for the couple and their guests.
Visit wrapistry.shop today to create the perfect registry for the new chapter you’re about to enter as parents.
