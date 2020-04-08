NetFlorist delivers grocery essentials during lockdown

NetFlorist has extended its essential goods offering to include pantry staples, available for delivery in Johannesburg and Pretoria from this week.

During the lockdown, the online retailer is prioritising the delivery of fresh fruits, vegetables, teas, coffee, baby products, pantry and refrigerator essentials, amongst other items available on the site.The e-tailer confirmed that it will remain operational during the nationwide lockdown while adhering to government regulations. All non-essential orders, including flowers, alcohol hampers and personalised items, can still be placed for delivery after 17 April 2020.Like many South African businesses, NetFlorist had to radically transform the way it operates to adapt to the new temporary trading environment, while honouring the principles of the lockdown. Its core portfolio of products comprises flowers, alcohol and gifting items - all considered non-essentials during the lockdown.“Within 36 hours, NetFlorist introduced a fresh produce delivery service in partnership with Fruitspot and our consumers responded well to the range. The fresh produce delivery service is available in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town,” said Thalissa Pillay, marketing manager at NetFlorist.“Online shopping and delivery of goods is a necessary service as everyone is doing their part to flatten the curve,” said Ryan Bacher, managing director of NetFlorist.