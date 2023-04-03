Bolloré Africa Logistics rebrands to Africa Global Logistics

Logistics company Bolloré Africa Logistics has changed its name to Africa Global Logistics (AGL).

The rebranding comes after Bolloré was bought out by freight and logistics group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in December 2022.

AGL, within the MSC Group, aims to contribute to the sustainable transformation of Africa and emerging markets, thanks to its global, customised, and innovative logistics solution.

As a multimodal logistics operator, working in port, logistics, maritime and rail in Africa, AGL seeks to participate in the transformation of Africa by providing customised logistics solutions, improving the connectivity of territories, and contributing to the establishment of a virtuous logistics ecosystem for all its stakeholders.

Integrated logistics solutions

AGL will continue to provide its local and international customers with a competitive integrated logistics network. To this end, it will improve the productivity of the terminals it operates to better serve all of its customers.

The company will also develop multimodal logistics solutions comprising rail, road, air, and river to meet the expectations of its customers and meet the challenges of logistics.

Global connectivity of African territories

AGL has over 250 logistics and maritime agencies, 22 port and rail concessions, 66 dry ports and 2 river terminals.

Through its network, the company designs and implements solutions adapted to the needs of its customers along the value chain, including less accessible areas.

To this end, the company will accelerate its investments to develop its capacities and facilitate the import and export of goods and will respond to the challenges of intra-African trade, energy transition, demographic growth, improvement of the living environment and digitalisation of Africa.

Sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa

With its 21,000 employees in 49 countries, the company is set to deploy a development strategy that includes both the men and the women of the continent. AGL will continue to promote African talents and the SME ecosystem by unlocking the potential of young African talent.

Concerned about its environmental footprint, the company will also make sustainable investments, implement programmes to set up eco-responsibility in transport (Green Terminal) and mobilise its employees, subcontractors, and suppliers to reduce the impact of its activities on the environment.

"We are pleased to begin this adventure within the MSC Group. This new brand reinforces our ambition to be a trusted logistics partner for our customers in Africa and around the world, while underlining our commitment to innovate and participate alongside Africa's states and partners in the transformation of the continent.

"I am convinced that with the constant mobilisation of our teams, we will succeed in designing innovative solutions to create value for our customers and partners," says Phillippe Labonne, CEO of AGL.