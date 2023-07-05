Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OctotelAfriGISPerfect WordTQ GroupBET SoftwareEverlyticBluegrass DigitalOmnisientEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ICT News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Information Regulator fines the Justice Department R5m

5 Jul 2023
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJCD) has been fined R5m by the Information Regulator for failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued in May.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The regulator issued the notice after the department contravened various sections of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) following its failure to renew anti-virus and IT security solutions licenses.

“The Enforcement Notice had required the DOJCD to submit proof to the regulator within 31 days of receipt of the notice that the Trend Anti-Virus licence, the (security information and event management) SIEM licence and the Intrusion Detection System Licence have been renewed.

“It also required the department to institute disciplinary proceedings against the official/s who failed to renew the licences, which is necessary to safeguard the department against security compromises.

“The regulator indicated that should the DOJCD fail to abide by the Enforcement Notice within the stipulated timeframe, it will be guilty of an offence, in terms of which the regulator may impose an administrative fine in the amount not exceeding R10m, or liable upon conviction to a fine or to imprisonment of the responsible officials,” the regulator said.

Image source: weerapat kiatdumrong –
The cost of no antivirus software? R5m, says SA Information Regulator

By 1 day ago

According to the independent body, the deadline for submitting proof that the licences had been renewed was 3 June – a deadline the department missed.

“To date, the department has not provided the regulator with a report on the implementation of the actions required in the enforcement notice or any other communication in that regard. The department had the right to appeal the Enforcement Notice in terms of section 97(1) of PoPIA, and they have failed to exercise that right.

“Given this lack of compliance with the enforcement notice, the regulator has made a determination that the department has failed to comply with the Enforcement Notice served to it in terms of PopIA. Accordingly, the regulator has issued an administrative fine of R5m to the department for failure to comply with the enforcement notice.

“The department has 30 days, from 3 July 2023, to pay the administrative fine or make arrangements with the regulator to pay the administrative fine in instalments or elect to be tried in court on a charge of having committed the alleged offence referred in terms of PoPIA,” the regulator said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Protection of Personal Information Act, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Information Regulator



Related

Image source: weerapat kiatdumrong –
The cost of no antivirus software? R5m, says SA Information Regulator1 day ago
Source © alphaspirit The IAB South Africa has formed a three-year publishing industry measurement partnership with dY/dX, to provide a standardised measurement currency for publishers
IAB SA and dY/dX partner for standardised measurement currency for publishers29 May 2023
Image source: Jakub Jirsak –
PoPIA, PAIA online portals go live5 Sep 2022
Image source: Syda Productions –
Information Regulator establishes Enforcement Committee4 Aug 2022
Image source: © iqoncept –
Inside the Information Regulator's PAIA manual23 Nov 2021
Photo: Santeri Viinamäki via (CC BY SA 4.0)
Magistrate courts in disarray because of broken IT system21 Oct 2021
Source: © Gleb Shabashnyi –
We've had a data breach - who do we have to tell?13 Oct 2021
Source: © Maksim Kabakou –
Justice Department contains ransomware attack11 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz