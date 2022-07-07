Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityBizcommunity.comJNPRCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism & Travel News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Marketing Executive Cape Town
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • Business Systems Analyst Cape Town
  • Business Development Manager Cape Town
  • Front of House/Reservationist Bronkhorstspruit
  • Business Systems Analyst Cape Town
  • Chef de Partie Cape Town
  • Junior Events Coordinator - Internship Cape Town
  • Reservations Team Member Cape Town
  • Researcher - Fixed-Term Contract Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Bon Hotels expands into Eswatini

    7 Jul 2022
    Bon Hotels has expanded its African footprint into Eswatini by taking over the management of the Mountain View International Hotel.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    CEO and founder of Bon Hotels Guy Stehlik says Eswatini presents exciting opportunities for leisure and business tourism. "Bon Hotels has been looking to expand into Eswatini for a while as we believe this destination may not necessary be now, but will soon be one of the up-and-coming African destinations with a growing economy and an increasing amount of corporate activity, domestic travel and international leisure appeal.

    "Eswatini is well-established on the international groups routes, and this is key for BON's linkage to our other hotels on the same routes. We are thrilled to help reposition Mountain View as the hotel of choice for leisure and business travellers to Eswatini."

    The hotel features 58 rooms which offers views of the Ezulwini Valley. Located just over two kilometres from the centre of Mbabane, the administrative capital and largest city in Eswatini.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Mountain View International Hotel, previously known as Mountain Inn Hotel, recently came under new ownership when South African private investors Sakhumnotho Group Holdings bought the property. The hotel is undergoing extensive refurbishment and will soon feature a signature restaurant, a pool bar, upgraded in-room facilities, enhanced Wi-Fi and several aesthetic changes.

    "We are excited to be part of the refurbishments of this iconic hotel, which is one of the oldest serving hospitality establishments in the Kingdom. We’re looking forward to repositioning Mountain View as a modern, full-service property while ensuring we honour the incredible heritage of this hotel, which is in the most remarkable setting with spectacular views."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new general manager at the hotel is Sam Nakidi, a Kenyan travel and hospitality guru renowned throughout the industry and the country.

    The vision of the Sakhumnotho Group, the new owners, corresponds with Bon Hotels’ vision to 'maximise the Mountain View’s brand presence and reach’ to allow the hotel to welcome a wide range of travellers from around the world. Sakhumnotho, spokesperson and group head: marketing and corporate communications, Mosa Ntwampe, said he wants to "ensure that we add value to what’s already been on offer to accentuate the proposition to both local residents as well as international tourists".

    NextOptions
    Read more: hospitality industry, South Africa Tourism, Bon Hotels, travel industry, travel and hospitality



    Related

    Lower hotel prices propelling tourism
    Lower hotel prices propelling tourism9 hours ago
    Source: Kelsey Knight via
    Entries for Best of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Awards 2023 now open1 day ago
    Fastjet launches flights from Vic Falls to Maun
    Fastjet launches flights from Vic Falls to Maun3 days ago
    Source: Supplied
    Planning a multi-generational trip? Here's what to look for in a hotel1 Jul 2022
    Source: zeinhofer via
    Mauritius eases Covid restrictions as tourism demand increases30 Jun 2022
    Qatar Airways, Airlink to enhance connectivity across southern Africa
    Qatar Airways, Airlink to enhance connectivity across southern Africa29 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz