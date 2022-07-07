Bon Hotels expands into Eswatini

"Eswatini is well-established on the international groups routes, and this is key for BON's linkage to our other hotels on the same routes. We are thrilled to help reposition Mountain View as the hotel of choice for leisure and business travellers to Eswatini."
The hotel features 58 rooms which offers views of the Ezulwini Valley. Located just over two kilometres from the centre of Mbabane, the administrative capital and largest city in Eswatini.
"We are excited to be part of the refurbishments of this iconic hotel, which is one of the oldest serving hospitality establishments in the Kingdom. We’re looking forward to repositioning Mountain View as a modern, full-service property while ensuring we honour the incredible heritage of this hotel, which is in the most remarkable setting with spectacular views."
The vision of the Sakhumnotho Group, the new owners, corresponds with Bon Hotels’ vision to 'maximise the Mountain View’s brand presence and reach’ to allow the hotel to welcome a wide range of travellers from around the world. Sakhumnotho, spokesperson and group head: marketing and corporate communications, Mosa Ntwampe, said he wants to "ensure that we add value to what’s already been on offer to accentuate the proposition to both local residents as well as international tourists".