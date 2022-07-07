Bon Hotels expands into Eswatini

Bon Hotels has expanded its African footprint into Eswatini by taking over the management of the Mountain View International Hotel.

CEO and founder of Bon Hotels Guy Stehlik says Eswatini presents exciting opportunities for leisure and business tourism. "Bon Hotels has been looking to expand into Eswatini for a while as we believe this destination may not necessary be now, but will soon be one of the up-and-coming African destinations with a growing economy and an increasing amount of corporate activity, domestic travel and international leisure appeal.

"Eswatini is well-established on the international groups routes, and this is key for BON's linkage to our other hotels on the same routes. We are thrilled to help reposition Mountain View as the hotel of choice for leisure and business travellers to Eswatini."

The hotel features 58 rooms which offers views of the Ezulwini Valley. Located just over two kilometres from the centre of Mbabane, the administrative capital and largest city in Eswatini.

Mountain View International Hotel, previously known as Mountain Inn Hotel, recently came under new ownership when South African private investors Sakhumnotho Group Holdings bought the property. The hotel is undergoing extensive refurbishment and will soon feature a signature restaurant, a pool bar, upgraded in-room facilities, enhanced Wi-Fi and several aesthetic changes.

"We are excited to be part of the refurbishments of this iconic hotel, which is one of the oldest serving hospitality establishments in the Kingdom. We’re looking forward to repositioning Mountain View as a modern, full-service property while ensuring we honour the incredible heritage of this hotel, which is in the most remarkable setting with spectacular views."

The new general manager at the hotel is Sam Nakidi, a Kenyan travel and hospitality guru renowned throughout the industry and the country.

The vision of the Sakhumnotho Group, the new owners, corresponds with Bon Hotels’ vision to 'maximise the Mountain View’s brand presence and reach’ to allow the hotel to welcome a wide range of travellers from around the world. Sakhumnotho, spokesperson and group head: marketing and corporate communications, Mosa Ntwampe, said he wants to "ensure that we add value to what’s already been on offer to accentuate the proposition to both local residents as well as international tourists".