Greenways Estate homes are selling fast

Nestled in the coveted Hen and Chicken precinct of Upper Claremont, Greenways Estate stands as an exceptional secure residential haven, captivating a diverse array of prospective homeowners.

Source: Supplied. The Greenways Manor House in Upper Claremont.

The six-acre development is currently witnessing a whirlwind of sales, as Samantha Nel, the area manager for Pam Golding Properties in the Western Cape, attests.

From chic lock-up-and-go apartments to charming terraced homes and sprawling custom-designed freestanding houses, Greenways Estate offers a comprehensive spectrum of living options, igniting a fervor among buyers eager to secure their dream homes in this thriving community.

The elegant historic Manor House has been completely restored and has been converted into 13 luxurious sectional-title apartments, sized from 30 square meters. Prices start from R2.599m. The 1928 manor house built in grand Cape Revival architectural style was a residence before being converted into a luxury retirement complex in 1981.

More recently, it was used as an exclusive boutique hotel.Also part of the estate are six elegant three-storey townhouses designed by acclaimed architect Kevin Gadd and inspired by classic Georgian vernacular. Each home has three en-suite bedrooms and is a masterpiece with statement bespoke finishes.

Says Nel: “All 12 sites allocated for the luxurious bespoke freestanding houses have been sold. The houses have been designed in harmony with the Cape Georgian theme and in line with the architectural guidelines.“

At Greenways the plots for the bespoke homes are larger than usual for homes in residential complexes in this suburb. Another drawcard is the beautifully landscaped public open spaces in the estate.

“There are still 10 apartments available in the transformed Manor House, which was in a state of disrepair after years of neglect and standing vacant during the Covid period.”

The building required a full restoration which included:

Replacing the asbestos roof with imported Spanish slate.

Electrical re-wiring as well as the installation of solar panels with battery back-up serving the common areas. Inverters were installed in each of the apartments.

Replacing the entire plumbing installation.

Replacing the air-conditioning system.

Installation of a new fire-detection system.

Installation of a lift for access to the first floor.

As the Manor House was being converted into a new sectional-title scheme, it needed to comply with National Building Regulations along with approval from the Cape Town Heritage Trust as part of the formal Council approval process.

As part of the conversion and restoration process, new kitchens were installed in each of the 13 apartments. Bathrooms were completely upgraded with new plumbing, taps and sanitaryware. The historical chandeliers and old wooden floors were refurbished. Modern wood-burning fireplaces were installed in the library, lounge and coffee-bar areas.

Enchanting views and proximity

The Hen-and-Chicken precinct in Upper Claremont overlooks the eastern slopes of Table Mountain and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. Its name is suggested by a mountaintop rock formation resembling a hen with her chickens, which is only visible from this enclave, adjacent to Bishopscourt.

Adds Nel: “The mantra of location, location, location certainly applies to this delightful secure estate, which appeals strongly to families and young professionals.”Most of Cape Town’s top schools are close by, and the city centre is just a few minutes’ drive along the scenic M3 highway. Beaches, hiking and biking trails, superb restaurants and the Constantia Valley wine estates are all just a short distance away.

Nel says the buyer demographic includes a mix of locals and families from other regions in South Africa.“Reasons for buying vary from downsizing to wanting good security, attractive lock-up-and-go lifestyle, as well as the superb communal amenities,” says Nel.

“The six-terraced townhouse plots, in particular, are ideal for anyone who wants a lock-up-and-go lifestyle, with smaller grounds to maintain. The luxury homes have access to all the offerings in the estate.”