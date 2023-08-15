Industries

Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores

15 Aug 2023
Woolworths have invested in eco mannequins that are in the newly launched Wedit stores.
Image supplied. Woolworths have invested in eco mannequins that are in the newly launched Wedit stories
Image supplied. Woolworths have invested in eco mannequins that are in the newly launched Wedit stories

In addition a selection of eco ‘plus size’ mannequins have been introduced into 80 selected Woolworths stores across South Africa.

The investment aligns with Woolworths’ vision of achieving Zero packaging waste to landfill and its commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Recent innovation in retail

Eco mannequins, also known as sustainable mannequins, are a recent innovation in the retail industry.

“They are gaining popularity internationally among environmentally conscious consumers and retailers alike,” says Tracey Lotter, Woolworths head of visual merchandising.

“We are delighted to be the first large retailer in South Africa to make such a significant investment in them and going forward we will continue to add more into our stores,” adds Lotter.

Image supplied: Credit: WC Government Dept Agriculture. Breede River Restoration. Woolworths and WWF’s Breede Catchment Water Stewardship programme has resulted in 200 million litres of water being released into the catchment on a yearly basis
Woolies furthers sustainable retail in SA and on the continent

2 Aug 2023

Made from used coffee bean sacks

“Our eco-mannequins are made from used coffee bean sacks that are recycled and mixed with a plant-based resin to bind the fibres, water-based paints are also used ensuring that they are 100% biodegradable and recyclable, as well as safer to make. They also weigh less than the traditional fibreglass mannequins making them easier to handle as well as reducing their carbon footprint,” explains Lotter.

Eco mannequins are also aesthetically pleasing and an

innovative solution to the environmental challenges faced by the retail industry. By promoting sustainability and reducing waste, they are helping to create a more sustainable future for both retailers and consumers

