Checkers introduces trolleys made from recycled milk bottles

Checkers is rolling out new shopping trolley baskets made from 100% recycled plastic - mostly old milk bottles. The move will divert more than 40 tons of recyclable material from landfill, and is part of the retailer's goal to promote the circular economy.

Source: Supplied

The supermarket retailer’s trolleys have contained at least 35% recycled content since 2018. Now it is the first major South African retailer to have trolley baskets made from 100% recyclable material.

The new trolley baskets come in classic and mini sizes, each made from 180 and 110 old milk bottles respectively.

“We’ve set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact and will continue to step up our efforts to reach these as part of our wider sustainability strategy. This change is just one of several initiatives we have introduced across our operations,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, group sustainability manager.

Checkers has introduced several other environmental initiatives over the years, including becoming the first national retailer to introduce shopping bags made from 100% recycled content in its supermarkets, and being the first retailer to recycle sanitising wipes from its supermarkets. The Checkers Sitari store is also the first premium South African supermarket to run entirely on renewable energy.