Launching MyContraceptive - contraceptives go digital

Quick, easy and discreet - the new norm for women in South Africa. Zoie Health, one of South Africa's fastest growing women's digital health and wellness clinics, launched in Women's Month last August, has now expanded its service offering with the launch of MyContraceptive®.
Created by women, for women, with a unique understanding of women’s needs, daily obligations and of course, health issues, MyContraceptive® is an online contraceptive service available to women countrywide. Women across the country now have an opportunity to speak with a doctor and order their contraceptives online without having to leave the house for doctors’ visits and pharmacy runs as scripts need to be renewed. The service offers women convenience, speedy service and prevents inopportune pharmacy trips.
The two South African women behind this innovation are winning many local and global awards for their efforts in ensuring access to healthcare for women across SA. One such recent recognition was a first prize win at the Harvard Business School Africa Business Club New Venture Competition. This saw the local team winning a cash prize as well as access to Harvard Alumni and Network.
“This expansion has always been a part of our core goal for Zoie Health. Digital healthcare is one of the fastest-growing segments of the healthcare industry. There is an incredible demand for medical care to be delivered in more convenient and integrated ways, with far more intuitive technology. Through MyContraceptive®, we aim to make every woman’s birth control journey easy, cost effective and personalised to every patient’s needs,” says Thato Schermer, Zoie Health co-founder.
MyContraceptive® users will be able to order their contraceptive in a few easy steps. They can book a 15-minute virtual consult with one of Zoie Health’s healthcare practitioners, consult virtually, then receive their script via email and subscribe for monthly delivery of their contraceptive, should they choose. Users save time and money by avoiding waiting at the doctor’s offices, clinic queues and at the pharmacy. They have access to qualified and licensed healthcare practitioners at convenient times for them and avoid paying expensive doctor fees for a script. The benefits for MyContraceptive® for users further include discreet monthly delivery of their contraceptive to their chosen location and automatic prescription renewals with no long-term commitment – users can cancel anytime.
“We feel this offers a unique platform that connects patients with healthcare providers and applies innovative technology which was not accessible in this country a few years ago. As the adoption and value of telemedicine grows, there is significant potential to further advance the digital distribution of care,” says Dr Nonhlanhla Sitole, fellow Zoie Health co-founder.
There are various service options available on MyContraceptive® such as consultation only, consultation and with monthly delivery and monthly delivery only. To find out more, visit www.mycontraceptive.co.za
.