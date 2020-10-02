Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Women's Health Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Trust the no.1* product for vaginal dryness

2 Oct 2020
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
Dryness, itching, burning or pain in the female genital area is a problem for nearly half of all women over the age of 45. Too many suffer in silence and many don't seek treatment.

Local specialist brand-building distributor, ACDOCO SA is launching yet another over the counter (OTC) first in South Africa, Dr.Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream. The first hormone-free cream available without prescription for vaginal dryness.

With hundreds and hundreds of 5-star consumer reviews Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream with dual effect acts on alleviating the symptoms of dryness by providing both moisture and soothing lipids in the vaginal and external genital area. ACDOCO SA’s Marketing Head, Dana Leibovitz shares how vaginal dryness is a common occurrence especially during or after menopause. One of the major causes is when hormonal changes occur and oestrogen levels drop, resulting in less vaginal lubrication. The skin becomes dryer, thinner and more vulnerable and an unpleasant feeling of dryness, itching, burning or pain can occur.

While water-based gels are able to provide moisture, a cream provides both moisture and lipids and therefore might be preferred by some women. Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream is different, as most creams available up to now require a prescription and contain oestrogens (female hormones).



Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream provides noticeable relief from symptoms of vaginal dryness, even after the first application. Regular use can help to prevent irritation and inflammation in the vagina and external genital area caused by dryness. Through the addition of lactic acid, the pH of the cream is adjusted to the natural pH of the healthy vaginal flora leaving the skin feeling soft and supple.

*Pharmacy Sell-Out INSIGHT Health and DatamedIQ YTD 2020.06 Germany

ACDOCO SAACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: ACDOCO SA, Dana Leibovitz

Related

ACDOCO SABatiste Dry Shampoo sells 2.7 units per second globally18 Aug 2020
ACDOCO SASA to breathe easier with landmark OBEL Respiclear range12 May 2020
ACDOCO SAOver R2m worth of LifeStyles Condoms donated to Dis-Chem Foundation29 Jan 2020
ACDOCO SA#DropTheBoxSA with Jordan's toothpastes15 Oct 2019
ACDOCO SABatiste wins best dry shampoo Glamour Beauty Award3 Oct 2019
ACDOCO SAOver 50,000 condoms donated at SA's biggest festivals29 Aug 2019
ACDOCO SAAcdoco introduces new Dr. Beckmann's Odourless, Active Gel Oven Cleaner1 Apr 2019
Leap CommunicationsColour shampoo contributes to Dr Wolff Group global growth6 Feb 2019

News


Show more

Let's do Biz