Varian and Icon Oncology partner to establish value-based cancer treatment hub for southern Africa

Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has announced an agreement with Icon Oncology, South Africa's leading oncology provider, that will enhance access to cancer care through a value-based cancer treatment hub for the southern Africa region. The strategic partnership includes investment in seven new linear accelerators, including Halcyon® and TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems, and associated software solutions. Varian will also be partnering with Icon Oncology to support skills development and local training of its professional staff and provide maintenance support for Varian machines.