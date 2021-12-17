Industries

    ATG Digital launches vaccine verifier for the workplace

    17 Dec 2021
    Identification-verification software leader, ATG Digital, has announced a new tool for employers and public establishments to verify visitors' vaccine status at access-control points.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    Upon entry, visitors are prompted to scan their vaccine passport QR code directly with the ATG scanner to verify their vaccination status. Unvaccinated persons, or those without a valid vaccine passport, are then required to complete additional screening steps such as answering Covid-19 screening questions and making health declarations.

    Novel access control


    In line with its reputation in pioneering access-control and visitor-management solutions, ATG Digital architects began work on its latest offering when it saw the first vaccine certificate with a QR code.

    “We knew we could give organisations peace of mind knowing they can scan, filter and verify the vaccination status of individuals entering their site,” says Ross Barron, ATG Digital solutions architect.

    The feature is free and readily available to all new and existing ATG digital customers who need only update their software for full access.

    Image source: Artem Podrez from
    Over half of adults support compulsory workplace vaccination, survey finds

    10 Dec 2021


    Customisation is available via the ATG Digital support desk.

    When asked why the new feature is free, spokesperson Ariel Flax, says: “We exist to help organisations tighten their risk-prevention measures, and we strive to stay ahead of potential company or site policies.

    “Vaccine-status scanning is not a luxury but is necessary for safeguarding workplaces and pubic premises. We consider it our civic responsibility to enable such. We hope that this feature will go a long way to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
