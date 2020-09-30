Gauteng Health HoD suspended

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, has placed the provincial Health Department head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, on immediate precautionary suspension for allegedly failing to exercise responsibility in the Covid-19 related procurement.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
The development comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), in a report dated 22 September 2020, made the recommendation.
“The Special Investigating Unit found that the head of department failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services, in relation to government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actions or omission by the HoD may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure," said the Premier’s Office in a statement.
Lukhele will remain on precautionary suspension pending the completion of the investigations by the SIU and disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.
