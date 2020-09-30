Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Public Health News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Gauteng Health HoD suspended

30 Sep 2020
Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, has placed the provincial Health Department head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, on immediate precautionary suspension for allegedly failing to exercise responsibility in the Covid-19 related procurement.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
The development comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), in a report dated 22 September 2020, made the recommendation.

“The Special Investigating Unit found that the head of department failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services, in relation to government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actions or omission by the HoD may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure," said the Premier’s Office in a statement.

Lukhele will remain on precautionary suspension pending the completion of the investigations by the SIU and disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: procurement, suspension, David Makhura, Gauteng department of health, Mkhululi Lukhele, personal protection equipment

Related

Ramaphosa talks energy2 days ago
#DoBizZA: Buy local, drink responsibly to kickstart craft beer recovery22 Sep 2020
Experts dissect SA's Covid-19 response14 Sep 2020
Clicks commits to boost spending on SMMEs11 Sep 2020
Alcohol industry donates R20m worth of PPE to SA hospitals11 Sep 2020
Covid-19 has hit SMEs in SA's food sector hard. What can be done to help them1 Sep 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: The creative value chain, procurement and marketing working towards common goals14 Jul 2020
Gauteng surges ahead as new Covid-19 epicentre9 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz