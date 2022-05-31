World's most trusted customer engagement platform, MoEngage, now available in SA

South Africa's multi award-winning performance marketing agency, Rogerwilco adds MoEngage to its martech partnership ecosystem.

As brands continue to prioritise spending on digital marketing over traditional advertising, Rogerwilco, one of South Africa’s most significant, independently-owned performance marketing agencies, has become the first accredited partner for insights-led customer engagement platform MoEngage in the South Africa.



In February this year, the global CMO survey reported that 57% of marketing budgets are now being allocated to digital activities. Locally, the 2021 Agency Scope report found that South African marketers were putting 37% of their marketing spend into digital channels.



Investing in customer engagement tools is now more critical than ever for consumer brands.



MoEngage helps user-centric brands improve customer engagement and growth through its plethora of features and functionalities. Its AI-powered analysis and engagement suite enables brands to personalise communications at scale across multiple channels, including mobile, email, web, and broader messaging such as SMS and WhatsApp.



The combined value of the partnership between award-winning Rogerwilco and MoEngage will help consumer brands drive a hyper-personalised experience for their customers.



“The MoEngage relationship builds on our existing efforts to optimise the customer experience for brands,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO at Rogerwilco. “MoEngage is the latest addition to our martech partnership ecosystem, which includes solutions from IBM, Acoustic, Tealium, Acquia, and Cloudflare.”



In conjunction with the increase in digital spend, the martech landscape has expanded exponentially, giving marketers an array of platforms to work with. As a result, Rogerwilco has invested significant energy in curating best-of-breed solutions that cater to large enterprises and mid-sized businesses, with MoEngage being the latest.



“We are very excited and pleased at the prospect of this partnership as it enables us to take our insights-led engagement philosophy to new markets and help consumer brands take their engagement game up a notch. By joining hands with Rogerwilco, we aim to provide brands with deeper insights into their consumer’s behaviour by enabling omnichannel, personalised, relevant, and seamless customer experiences,” says Sanjay Kupae, head of global alliances at MoEngage.



Rogerwilco’s annual Digital Customer Experience survey has become the benchmark for insights into brand and consumer relationship dynamics.



