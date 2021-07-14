CRM, CX, UX Opinion South Africa

  #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stader
  Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
  Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
How payment solutions are revolutionising WhatsApp and enhancing CX

14 Jul 2021
By: Shaun van Rooyen
The modern customer expects the process of engaging with a brand to be simple and easy. It is a long-accepted norm that the only way to achieve the level of service that delivers this convenience today is through digital channels. For this reason, organisations understand that they need to move with innovation in order to provide a fully digitalised end-to-end customer journey.
Source: www.pexels.com

This expectation around digital communication extends to every aspect of a business, from the search function to offering a service for payment. Brands are usually good at delivering the first three stages of any customer journey, namely: connection, cultivation, and consideration. Stumbling blocks usually start at the conversion stage – when it is time to pay for goods or services that often require some form of authentication and validation.

These steps of course are critical for trust and security, and the smoother this stage is, the more likely you are to be creating a returning customer. The payment stage can be cumbersome if the back-end technology is not up to scratch. There is nothing more off-putting to a customer than having to go through the tedious process of registering for an account, remembering passwords and log-ins and even physically having to print, scan and send documents to complete a transaction. If we were writing a guide on how to lose customers efficiently – these sorts of stumbling blocks would make the list.

Brands are thankfully getting wise to this and in response, digital payment services have been evolving from this clumsy cobbling together of processes to a more streamlined fully automated experience.
Research reveals how South Africans are embracing digital payments

95% of consumers in South Africa are considering emerging payments such as biometrics, digital currencies and QR codes, in addition to contactless...

6 May 2021


The customer expectation that this should be easy has been building steadily building over some years, but it was the pandemic that provided the real stimulus for change. Lockdown created a sudden surge in online traffic, the likes of which have never been experienced before. It led, as we know, to an almost overnight change in customer behaviour which caused the majority of customers to engage with brands through digital channels. Interestingly, what we saw was a surge in chat commerce, especially in South Africa, and companies that already have chat commerce capabilities have seen a huge uptake of these services at the start of this year.

As a result, most traditional voice contact centres now have chat capabilities too that enable customers to connect over a channel such as WhatsApp. In fact, we are seeing huge volumes of traffic being driven through Over the Top (OTT) services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Customers want choice and simplicity.

Payment challenges


However, the shift to digital channels also highlighted challenges with the payment aspect of chat commerce. As such, many existing payment solutions have been seeking innovative methods to make payment processing easy and seamless with OTT products such as WhatsApp.

Payment channels are now available over OTT platforms such as WhatsApp, and this is revolutionary. When WhatsApp for Business API was launched in South Africa, it was initially very focused on customer service. Recently, two issues with WhatsApp were solved with the enablement of authentication and the addition of a security layer, which means it can now be used to process payments.

Doing more with OTT


Customers can now search for a product, look at it, and pay for it as part of a WhatsApp Customer Experience (CX). This is how payment solutions have revolutionised WhatsApp. While this was largely propelled by the pandemic, customer expectations grew as people wanted to do more via OTT platforms. The expectation was that things needed to be simplified over a channel that the customer already uses. In addition, customers are more likely to utilise channels such as WhatsApp for payment services from a data usage perspective. Chat apps typically consume less data than online portals or mobile applications.

However, to effectively leverage digital communication, organisations should adopt an omnichannel approach. This essentially means consolidating an organisation’s communication channels into a single communication strategy. It makes little financial and managerial sense to have multiple providers for different channels.

A multiple channel approach gives enterprises a comprehensive view of their communications strategy, allowing them to analyse inbound data. Omnichannel is not about the outbound reach, but about inbound information. Once you adopt this inbound strategy, you are letting your customers speak to you on the channel of their choice. This will drive volumes and also real data through your contact centre.

Chat commerce has exploded in South Africa, and East and West Africa are also getting onto the CX bandwagon with WhatsApp. We are currently riding this wave and so many developments in this space coming at a rapid pace.
Shaun van Rooyen's articles

About Shaun van Rooyen

Shaun van Rooyen is the strategic accounts and partnerships manager for Infobip Africa.
Read more: Digital Payments, payment solutions, digital channels, Shaun van Rooyen

