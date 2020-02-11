The rising case of populism and its impact on brands

Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.
Unlike older generations who were passive consumers of advertising and brand communication, and made purchasing decisions predominantly based on price and quality factors, this 'new blood' take a very different approach. These more discerning, newer market segments are intolerant of poor service of any kind, and will not support a brand that does not meet their personal needs.This even includes marketing content – younger consumer audience groups will ignore or completely opt out of communication that is irrelevant or of poor quality in their opinion.
Never before have the public had this much power over a company’s business performance or market share.
Increasingly, consumers prioritise how a brand makes them feel, as well as other non-business activities, such as environmental support or social impact projects that a brand is involved in.Their purchasing decisions are highly influenced by factors such as personalization, value, customer service and brand perceptions. Such insight-rich data is forcing companies to revolutionise their entire business models to focus on customer-centric strategies. This means that brands are looking at ways to literally give people what they want.
The consumer populism landscape is one that is very disruptive to brands. It is causing an upheaval of the status quo with regard to how business is done – for legacy brands this could mean shaking up even decades-old practices.The situation can seem one of doom and gloom as companies realise the sheer magnitude of consumer influence when it comes to their business’s market performance. The reality for brands is that failing to adapt their approach to a consumer-centric model is likely to result in losing a crucial competitive advantage factor within their markets and industry.
Companies need to go back to the drawing board and conduct research into their target demographics, markets and industry as a whole. This may mean consulting specialists, and in the case of international brands, making use of local experts, in order to gain a better understanding of who their customers are, and what they really want. But this does not mean a company has to take an extremist approach and undergo complete plastic surgery in order to meet customer expectations. The key is to adjust business in a way that caters to consumer needs while maintaining goals, integrity and values, and ensuring that existing loyal customers are not jolted or left alienated by a sudden drastic change in brand identity.Effectively navigating this changing market environment could mean certain success for brands as it may reveal opportunities and untapped potential. After all, service excellence and customer satisfaction have always been major factors that separated one brand for another. Only now, business survival depends on it.