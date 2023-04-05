Bonitas awarded Medical Scheme of the Year

At the inaugural News24 Business Awards' ceremony in Cape Town last month, Bonitas - the second largest open scheme in SA - was awarded Medical Scheme of the Year. News24 recognised companies and CEOs who are doing excellent work in building their businesses, while also going above and beyond in strategic leadership, transparency and building a better SA.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas receives the award for Medical Scheme of the Year from News24 business editor, Helena Wasserman, who presented the awards. Credit: Natalie Gabriels

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says: "From our engagement with the corporate sector, we are well aware that some companies do more than others when it comes to communication, leadership and taking on responsibility."

"The awards were the culmination of two years of planning and hard work, that started with a question we have been grappling with for some time: How do we recognise companies and CEOs who are doing excellent work in building their businesses, while also going above and beyond in innovation, strategic leadership, client service, transparency and building a better SA?"

Our team of journalists gave Bonitas a perfect score for how easy it was to understand its offering. Bonitas received an outstanding assessment of its platform and communication.

– Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief

The News24 Business team of journalists also assessed product offerings, consumer platforms and CSI initiatives. In addition, transparency, media relations and public relations were evaluated.

"To audit the inputs and the weightings, an actuarial consultant was employed to confirm the winning parties in each category."

Basson said, "Our team of journalists gave Bonitas a perfect score for how easy it was to understand its offering. Bonitas received an outstanding assessment of its platform and communication." The Scheme also received high marks in other areas of assessment.

Bonitas principal officer, Lee Callakoppen dedicated the award to Bonitas' members. He said: "Every single day, healthcare is a very emotive aspect. Illness is a challenging time and we’ve also just come out of a global pandemic which highlighted the importance of having access to quality healthcare. But Bonitas is driven to help members ‘get out of sickbeds’ and take care of their health."

Other winners:

Royal Bafokeng Platinum's long-serving CEO, Steve Phiri ,was named CEO of the Year



Woolworths is the Company of the Year



Investec is Bank of the Year



Sanlam is Long-term insurer of the Year



OUTsurance is Short-term insurer of the Year



