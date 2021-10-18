Ask Africa Orange Index recognises Netcare Medicross for service consistency

For the first time Netcare Medicross has been presented with the award in the private hospitals category in the 2021 Ask Africa Orange Index, recognising its commitment to consistent quality of service delivery across its national network of medical and dental centres, day hospitals and sub-acute hospitals.

This is the twentieth year that the Ask Africa Orange Index® has been tracking customer experience data. The Index recognises service excellence.It surveyed consumers across 31 industries and 200 individual brands, interviewing 19,986 South Africans between May and July 2021.“It is most gratifying to receive this award, particularly in light of the trials and tribulations faced by the healthcare community at large in recent times,” says Dr Billyy van der Merwe, managing director of Netcare’s primary care division, of which Medicross is a subsidiary.“The last 18 months have no doubt been the most difficult in the recent history of healthcare.“We would like to dedicate this award to our staff, management and the healthcare professionals throughout each and every Netcare Medicross facility, in acknowledgement of their tireless commitment to safeguarding our patients, delivering the highest level of care with professionalism and compassion, and upholding the Netcare Medicross values,” says van der Merwe.