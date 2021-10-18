Syntro-P Wellbeing: affordable healthcare to people with chronic conditions

The Syntro-P Wellbeing programme, a first of its kind, provides virtual quality healthcare for as little as R1,50 a day (R499/year), for people diagnosed with chronic conditions such as diabetes, eating disorders, heart disease, obesity, asthma, hypertension and many more.

Source: ©supplied by agency. Gavin Sinclair on his on 1,000km adventure to launch BrandMed’s Syntro-P Wellbeing programme

1,000km in 30 days

Recent research states that South Africa is one of the unhealthiest countries in the world, with more than 60% of the adult population living with a chronic condition.It is this entropy that prompted BrandMed to bring together a team of leading South African experts to create a revolutionary, virtual prescribed health and wellbeing programme.By providing dietary guidelines, exercise and movement routines, breathing techniques, life skills, home monitoring solutions and educational insights, Syntro-P Wellbeing can help South Africans change their behaviour, and change society as a whole.By joining the Syntro-P Wellbeing programme, BrandMed is hoping to challenge South Africans to take a small step in the right direction to heal as individuals, as communities and the nation and ultimately shift the narrative of the individual and the country from a state of disease to one of health and wellbeing.“We are all facing extreme challenges every day of our lives. They can be financial, emotional or health challenges but they all affect our wellbeing,” says Dr Riaz Motara, cardiologist, physician and CEO of BrandMed Group.On 1 October 2021, extreme adventurer, life coach, motivational speaker and humanitarian activist Gaven Sinclair embarked on a 1,000km adventure to launch BrandMed’s Syntro-P Wellbeing programme.Sinclair, who is no stranger to the challenges of living with a lifestyle condition, will be running the Heel2Heal Challenge along the coastline of South Africa from Gqeberha to Cape Town in order to raise awareness for the health and wellness of the country by starting with one small step each day to reach his goal of running 1,000km in 30 days.“We live in a world of challenges that create fear, segregation and separation. We can change the narrative from disconnect and chaos to one of real connection and purpose,” he says.“By partnering with Gaven, we hope to empower South Africans to face their daily extreme challenges and to work towards overcoming them, one small step at a time, with the help and guidance of the Syntro-P Wellbeing programme,” says Motara.