Specialist cancer diagnosis and treatment centre opens in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria - Nigeria's first 'one-stop centre' for cancer diagnosis and treatment, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital (MRCCSH) has opened on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital (MRCC) opens doors in Lagos, bringing world-class cancer treatment to Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa

The purpose-built, fully equipped facility includes an imaging centre with CT, mammogram, ultrasound, X-Ray machines, a laboratory and blood bank, two modular operating theatres, an eight-bed chemotherapy suite, a radiotherapy centre with a linear accelerator, fifteen en-suite inpatient rooms and in-house oncology and general pharmacies.In support of the MRCCSH, the country’s first fully-equipped private oncology centre, GE Healthcare has completed the delivery and installation of advanced radiology and radio pharmacy equipment which will accelerate diagnostic care for cancer.Founded by renowned physician Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and her financier husband, Bolaji Odunsi, MRCCSH aims to combine the highest standard of care with the latest treatments and technology in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing. The clinically trained members of the founding team all qualified from medical colleges in Nigeria and completed postgraduate training specialized in oncology and haematology overseas. The exceptional team of highly skilled personnel include consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counsellors, and healthcare administrations, working together to treat and care for patients.Supporting the planning, development, building and equipping of the oncology diagnostic and treatment facility at MRCC, GE Healthcare is providing the comprehensive suite of solutions such as the award-winning Senographe Pristina 3D, the first patient-assisted compression device in mammography; the advanced LOGIQ F8 ultrasound, the comprehensive radiation therapy solution Discovery RT; and the BRIVO XR575 X-Ray and OEC 785-C Arm, two easy-to-use systems that deliver superior image quality. All of MRCC’s relevant medical professionals have completed advanced training on the machines.Commenting on the Facility, Modupe-Odunsi said: “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria. Patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home. Early detection is vital to the diagnosis and treatment of this disease.”The MRCCSH has finalised partnerships with the leading healthcare insurance providers in Nigeria including BUPA, Allianz, AXA Mansard, AETNA, CIGNA and UnitedHealth Group.Bolaji Odunsi, Co-Founder, commented: “We are delighted to see our vision of the MRCCSH finally come to life. Our mission was simple: bring together an exceptional team of Nigerian medical professionals with international training and experience to deliver the highest quality care to patients here in Nigeria. This expertise supported by new technology now makes world-class treatment here in Nigeria possible and affordable.”Eyong Ebai, General Manager of GE Healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are proud to continue supporting the development of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. Our partnership with the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital is a true landmark as it underlines the role that the private sector can play in delivering world-class healthcare delivery in the country. These new solutions are designed to expand capacity and improve quality for diagnosis and treatment at MRCCSH and help meet the needs of community within the country and region.”