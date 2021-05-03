Education & Training News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New medical training simulation unit launches at Stellenbosch University

3 May 2021
A brand new state-of-the-art Simulation and Clinical Skills Unit (SCSU) will officially open at Stellenbosch University's (SU) Tygerberg Campus in Cape Town today.
Defibrillation exercise on a high-fidelity simulator
Image: Supplied

The new facility at SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) features simulation rooms with state-of-the-art medical models and manikins; a simulated hospital ward and consultation rooms; and modern teaching venues equipped with high-tech video technology to assist students in developing clinical skills critical to the healthcare professions.

“In our mission statement the FMHS commits itself to providing students with a transformative learning experience. This ultramodern facility helps achieve this objective by supporting the training of world-class health care practitioners equipped to serve our communities,” comments Prof Jimmy Volmink, Dean of the FMHS.

Health professionals require a number of practical skills, known as clinical skills. These range from patient examination and drawing blood, to effectively communicating with patients and their loved ones. The SCSU provides a safe environment where these clinical skills can be taught, practiced and assessed before students enter hospitals or clinics where they have to engage with real patients. A unique feature is its interprofessional design that offers training to students from all the FMHS’ six undergraduate programmes.

“Simulation-based education is a key feature of most of our undergraduate, and many of our postgraduate programmes,” explains Prof Susan van Schalkwyk, director of the Centre for Health Professions Education (CHPE). “Simulation has a long history in health professions education, but in recent years has come to the fore to enhance the training of healthcare professionals in a controlled learning environment.”

Nursing students practice checking vital signs
Image: Supplied

Increased, modern needs


The new venue is an extension of the FMHS’ existing Clinical Skills Laboratory that was established in 2000, and is still in use. “The increased number of students in our programmes, and greater awareness of patient safety led to the need for more space and equipment for clinical simulation,” explains Dr Elize Archer, head of the SCSU.

“This new space is built to address the needs of the 21st century,” says Archer. Realistic simulations of medical scenarios can be recreated using high-fidelity medical manikins that can present with symptoms, fluctuating vital signs and even react to treatment. These simulators are used to develop both technical and non-technical skills, such as teamwork and communication. Room cameras with video streaming capabilities enable the scenarios to be followed and assessed virtually, facilitating engagement, reflection and debriefing with students and experts anywhere in the world.

“One of my favourite things about the SCSU is having the opportunity to practice life-saving emergency procedures in an environment where we won’t compromise ourselves or the patients,” says Azhar Nadkar, a final-year medical student with the FMHS.

“Overall, the new technological affordances of this area significantly extend the borders in terms of how clinical skills are taught,” says Archer.

All teaching and learning activities at the SCSU are underpinned by established educational practices to best equip health sciences students with an integrated set of technical and non-technical skills to prepare them for the clinical environment.

To learn more about the Simulation and Clinical Skills Unit, watch this video:


Comment

Related

Blocking TB vitamin production may be key to treatment28 Jan 2016
World's first successful penile transplant at Tygerberg13 Mar 2015
Public private collaboration to train Maties med students18 Nov 2014
State-of-the-art medical simulation lab in aid of clinical education4 Sep 2014
Google, WAPA trial TV White Spaces in SA26 Mar 2013

News


Show more
Let's do Biz