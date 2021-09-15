Industries

Charges laid against Dis-Chem staff for fraudulent vaccination cards

15 Sep 2021
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has laid charges against four temporary employees for providing fraudulent vaccination cards. After an isolated incident at Dis-Chem Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site, the staff members were arrested and criminally charged.

The pharmacy group says it maintains "rigorous accounting methods" to ensure routine daily balancing of vaccines doses to stock and to the EVDS system, and that it acted swiftly and decisively when a discrepancy was found.

“We did not hesitate to act as soon as this was brought to our attention as it is most upsetting to see that a small number of individuals felt they could take advantage of the vaccine rollout drive. We do not tolerate any fraudulent or dishonest activity and more specifically, we abhor and condemn any action that serves to undermine or dilute government’s national vaccine rollout campaign,” says Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman.

“We are fully supportive of government’s vaccine endeavours and have been closely involved in the effort to offer vaccines to as many people as possible. We will continue to maintain our vigilance to ensure the integrity of the process and we remain steadfast in our efforts to get more jabs in arms,” he says.
