Johannesburg the next step for Salt Recruitment

This expansion comes after Salt part-acquired Recruit Digital in March 2020 in Cape Town, to form ‘Salt South Africa’. After only nine months, Salt continues its expansion into Johannesburg. This expansion marks significant growth for Salt South Africa as well as making this Salt’s 12th global office – with office locations in every continent.But why Johannesburg? Many of Salt’s clients including Facebook, IBM, Google, Microsoft and NTT have established bases in Johannesburg. As the company deeply values its client relationships, it is important for them to be close to their customers as they continue to expand their South African footprint.As a leading digital recruitment agency, Salt aims to be at the heart of exciting digital developments and Johannesburg certainly has huge potential for business and careers, especially in the technology space. This echoes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for a new smart city in Gauteng.Ramaphosa said, “A new smart-city is taking shape in Lanseria, which 350,000 to 500,000 people will call home within the next decade.” He added, “It will not only be smart and 5G-ready but will be a leading benchmark for green infrastructure continental and internationally.”Alex Martin, MD of Salt South Africa says, “With our focus on scale-ups, start-ups and new digital products, we will feel the pulse of digital development and transformation in Johannesburg.”To help pilot this new venture, Alex has appointed Senior Principal Consultant Tshego Moroka to take the lead into the Johannesburg market, after being integral to Cape Town’s growth and success since he started three years ago.“Tshego consistently delivers excellent customer service and was recently promoted to Senior Principal Consultant making him the obvious choice for what lies ahead. With Tshego’s focus in data, business intelligence and digital architecture, he is fully equipped to assist our Johannesburg clients in the digital tech space and place C-level positions,” says Alex.Salt CEO Elliot Dell comments on Salt’s growth, “Our vision is to create futures for our customers globally and to deliver this we intend to have offices all over the world, with Africa being the obvious next step. Having considered the best alignment of cultures and client base, South Africa was a natural choice.”Many businesses across the globe have experienced a tumultuous 2020, Salt South Africa remain optimistic and there are no signs of slowing down. Although the news of the recent Johannesburg office has recently been launched, there is continuous talk of further expansion into the rest of Africa. Watch this space!Salt is a global, award-winning digital recruitment agency, connecting people and businesses within Consulting, Creative, HR, Marketing, Sales, and Technology.Over 250 consultants are “Creating Futures” around the world and change the lives of 1000s of people each year by helping them to start new roles in some of the most exciting start-ups, scale-ups, agencies or large global powerhouses. We cover permanent as well as contract roles and have offices in Auckland, Austin, Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London, Melbourne, New York, Singapore, and Sydney.Our services range from single hires to covering complete outsourcing solutions involving business change. We partner with our clients to find and place not only the best individual talent but also produce the most impressive and exciting digital teams across the globe. In New Zealand, our market coverage extends to Accounting & Finance, HR & Business Support, and Supply Chain & Operations.Salt recently acquired APAC-based specialist digital, tech, media, and sales firm, Xpand and talent agency Recruit Digital in South Africa to further increase our global talent services. Together with the new teams, we will have a stronger presence in the market as they join our vision in “Creating Futures” for our customers globally that will positively impact the digital economy.