Shoprite launches internationally-endorsed butchery learning programme

Songezo Basela is one of the Shoprite Group's Master Butchers. Source: Supplied

Enabling long-term career journeys

The new programme is endorsed by the United Kingdom’s Institute of Meat.As there are only 55 Master Butchers in the world, this programme will boost the development of a particularly scarce and sought-after skill, provide career path opportunities for its employees and put the group, and South Africa, on the map as world-class specialists in meat processing practices from farm to fork.Of the only 55 Institute of Meat accredited Master Butchers globally, five are South Africans, all of whom are employed by the Shoprite Group. Two received the accreditation from the United Kingdom’s Institute of Meat in 2019 and a further three were certified in 2020.The Shoprite Group already trains some 200 people a year in butchery skills to ensure an adequate supply of talent into its stores’ Meat Markets across the country.The Master Meat Artisan Programme takes a year to complete, and participants are required to build a portfolio of evidence that includes modules on butchery expertise, business acumen, and food hygiene and safety, amongst others. It is anticipated that 250 of the group’s qualifying butchery managers will be enrolled in this programme over the next five years.The programme requires 10 years of experience, with at least five as a Meat Market manager to qualify. Shoprite says this reflects its commitment to being on a long-term career journey with its employees by providing them with opportunities to develop their skills, increase their knowledge of meat and ultimately grow their careers.The first intake of 52 commenced in August 2021, and all training is undertaken by the Group. The UK’s Institute of Meat will be involved in the quality assurance of the learning programme and learners’ achievements.