Technology News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
  • Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19
    Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug. By Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
  • #BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!" By Jessica Tennant
Show more

Covid-19

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

LG reveals HVAC Virtual Experience showroom

9 Jul 2021
LG Electronics has unveiled a new online showroom for its home appliance and air solution business (HVAC), dubbed the LG HVAC Virtual Experience.

Source: Supplied

Utilising the latest in digital technology, the interactive online showroom lets visitors get to know LG’s range of residential and commercial indoor environmental solutions from a PC or mobile phone in the comfort and safety of their homes.

The showroom delivers an intuitive, virtual experience that lets visitors view the company’s latest solutions in a variety of virtual environments to learn about the benefits they provide, whether it be greater comfort, improved indoor air quality or seamless control.

Source: Supplied

Upon entering the LG HVAC Virtual Experience, visitors can choose from a range of business and living space categories: residential apartment, residential villa, office general, office high-rise, retail and hotel. Customers can roam the 3D environments freely using their mouse or touchscreen. Menus offer additional information on every model, including specifications, features, product videos and case studies.

The virtual showroom also allows visitors to see the behind-the-scenes details and technologies. Press the onscreen 'airflow' and 'piping' buttons to see how air travels in an air conditioner or air purifier and how pipes direct water and refrigerant through a system. Virtually switch operational modes and observe how airflow changes from one air conditioner to another.

Source: Supplied

Beyond the technology and science, LG says the showroom is also a great place to check out all the products’ designs to see how they match various virtual interiors.

Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom

Diesel has launched Hyperoom, a 360-degree digital sales platform and exhibition space designed to create "immersive and emotional engagements" with fashion buyers...

26 Jun 2020


"LG HVAC Virtual Experience is an open, engaging online resource that will give visitors a thorough understanding of LG’s latest, optimised HVAC solutions for all kinds of spaces, helping them figure out which products are best suited to their specific needs," the company said.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: LG Electronics, LG, retail technology, Home Appliances, digital retail, virtual showroom

Related

Smart POS terminals in service to grow by 156% by 20262 days ago
Top tips for e-commerce business success6 Jul 2021
How Covid-19 accelerated retailer investment in tech6 Jul 2021
Revolutionise the informal retail space with intelligent tech5 Jul 2021
LGLG empowers young South Africans with key skills to thrive in digital age28 Jun 2021
LGEveryday living made more convenient and sustainable with LG ThinQ25 Jun 2021
LGHow to live more efficiently and stay warm this winter24 Jun 2021
Crunch time for retailers to harness the power of location intelligence18 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz