LG reveals HVAC Virtual Experience showroom

Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom Diesel has launched Hyperoom, a 360-degree digital sales platform and exhibition space designed to create "immersive and emotional engagements" with fashion buyers...

Utilising the latest in digital technology, the interactive online showroom lets visitors get to know LG’s range of residential and commercial indoor environmental solutions from a PC or mobile phone in the comfort and safety of their homes.The showroom delivers an intuitive, virtual experience that lets visitors view the company’s latest solutions in a variety of virtual environments to learn about the benefits they provide, whether it be greater comfort, improved indoor air quality or seamless control.Upon entering the LG HVAC Virtual Experience, visitors can choose from a range of business and living space categories: residential apartment, residential villa, office general, office high-rise, retail and hotel. Customers can roam the 3D environments freely using their mouse or touchscreen. Menus offer additional information on every model, including specifications, features, product videos and case studies.The virtual showroom also allows visitors to see the behind-the-scenes details and technologies. Press the onscreen 'airflow' and 'piping' buttons to see how air travels in an air conditioner or air purifier and how pipes direct water and refrigerant through a system. Virtually switch operational modes and observe how airflow changes from one air conditioner to another.Beyond the technology and science, LG says the showroom is also a great place to check out all the products’ designs to see how they match various virtual interiors."LG HVAC Virtual Experience is an open, engaging online resource that will give visitors a thorough understanding of LG’s latest, optimised HVAC solutions for all kinds of spaces, helping them figure out which products are best suited to their specific needs," the company said.