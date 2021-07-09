LG reveals HVAC Virtual Experience showroom

Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug.ByNathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!"ByJessica Tennant
LG Electronics has unveiled a new online showroom for its home appliance and air solution business (HVAC), dubbed the LG HVAC Virtual Experience.
Source: Supplied
Utilising the latest in digital technology, the interactive online showroom lets visitors get to know LG’s range of residential and commercial indoor environmental solutions from a PC or mobile phone in the comfort and safety of their homes.
The showroom delivers an intuitive, virtual experience that lets visitors view the company’s latest solutions in a variety of virtual environments to learn about the benefits they provide, whether it be greater comfort, improved indoor air quality or seamless control.
Source: Supplied
Upon entering the LG HVAC Virtual Experience, visitors can choose from a range of business and living space categories: residential apartment, residential villa, office general, office high-rise, retail and hotel. Customers can roam the 3D environments freely using their mouse or touchscreen. Menus offer additional information on every model, including specifications, features, product videos and case studies.
The virtual showroom also allows visitors to see the behind-the-scenes details and technologies. Press the onscreen 'airflow' and 'piping' buttons to see how air travels in an air conditioner or air purifier and how pipes direct water and refrigerant through a system. Virtually switch operational modes and observe how airflow changes from one air conditioner to another.
Source: Supplied
Beyond the technology and science, LG says the showroom is also a great place to check out all the products’ designs to see how they match various virtual interiors.
Diesel has launched Hyperoom, a 360-degree digital sales platform and exhibition space designed to create "immersive and emotional engagements" with fashion buyers...
26 Jun 2020
"LG HVAC Virtual Experience is an open, engaging online resource that will give visitors a thorough understanding of LG’s latest, optimised HVAC solutions for all kinds of spaces, helping them figure out which products are best suited to their specific needs," the company said.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.