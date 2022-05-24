Industries

    Mobility key to driving efficiency in the supply chain

    24 May 2022
    Issued by: Bidvest Mobility
    At this year's SAPICS 2022 Conference and Exhibition, Bidvest Mobility will demonstrate how the latest mobile technologies, solutions, and services drive efficiencies in world class 'purpose driven' supply chains.
    In line with the event’s theme ‘purpose driven supply chains’, Bidvest Mobility will demonstrate how mobility empowers businesses to manage, track and monitor goods anytime, anywhere with real-time visibility from first mile to last mile across the supply chain to improve productivity and margins, boost operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction through a seamless delivery experience.

    Simon Grisdale, managing executive at Bidvest Mobility says, “We have invited all the delegates to meet our global partners in person who will be present at our stand and find out about the powerful elements that drive mobility in the supply chain.”

    Honeywell will display their latest portfolio of print, scan and mobility devices, while SOTI will demonstrate their SOTI ONE platform, a suite of applications for every enterprise mobility need. Delegates can also meet the FarEye team and find out more about their industry-leading logistics SAAS platform.

    Arvind Sahay, regional lead, MEA, FarEye, Dubai will present ‘Disruptions in the Final Mile – how to stay Customer Obsessed’ at the conference on 13 June at 1.30pm in Hall C. The presentation focusses on current supply chain challenges and how organisations compare to Amazon. It will include real life situations where a retailer listing is compared to Amazon for the same product, and how the retailer can win over Amazon. This will be focused on thought leadership and real world issues that are interesting and relevant to the audience.

    Grisdale adds, “Arvind will also discuss how Bidvest Mobility and FarEye provide retailers and CPG customers with a five-star experience.”

    Visit Bidvest Mobility at stands ES21 and ES22 at SAPICS at Century ooCity Conference Centre in Cape Town from 12 to 15 June 2022.

    Bidvest Mobility
    Combining the best mobility platform, applications, mobile technologies & support services.
