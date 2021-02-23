Truworths to launch value clothing chain Primark

South African retailer Truworths is launching a new value fashion chain called Primark - no relation to the international retailer of the same name. Truworths plans to open approximately 15 Primark stores over the next few months, with an average store size of 100m² during the launch trial phase. These will be a mix of standalone stores and others located in existing Truworths-owned stores.