Help your shoppers be more vigilent this festive season

With the festive season fast approaching, there are busy days ahead. Parking areas are going to be busy, with increased foot traffic into shopping centres, and crime rates will also increase, with criminals targeting unsuspecting, distracted shoppers.

Image supplied

The festive season always sees one of the highest peaks in criminal activities, as it is the busiest time of the year. While shoppers are busy with their festive shopping, criminals are also busy during this time - on the lookout for unsuspecting shoppers.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in its recently released crime statistics for April – June 2023, reported 5,488 carjackings and 4,541 robberies in non-residential areas. In the previous year, the number of robberies in non-residential areas was 4,983 in October 2022 – December 2022, while the number of carjackings was 5,608 in October 2022 – December 2022. These figures are expected to increase during the coming holiday season.

Hilton Ellaya, operations director for parking, from facilities management company Servest’s parking business unit, warns that there is a trend, usually in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and the holiday season, for shopping centres across the country to experience a significant increase in traffic. Malls are crowded, presenting an opportune environment for criminals.

In the parking lots, vulnerable pedestrians and impatient cars mix together, causing shopping centres to buzz with activity.

It is imperative for shoppers to be extra vigilant during this period and have a clear plan for their shopping trip, to make sure that they don’t fall prey to criminal activities.

Busy pedestrian crossings are usually easy places for criminal activities during high peak traffic. Remain cautious of pedestrians on crosswalks and pedestrian crossings – and make sure that your bags are secure.

He shares that technology has made paying for parking easy, seamless and quick. With cashless solutions and Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) Apps that allow shoppers to enter and exit parking spaces without a ticket. This means shoppers should be more vigilant, especially during high peak seasons.