Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy

Caltex has announced that all service stations in South Africa and Botswana are to be rebranded to Astron Energy.

Dutch court rules against Dos Santos in oil asset case - lawyers A Dutch court has ruled a half-billion-dollar stake in the Portuguese oil company Galp linked to Angolan ex-first daughter Isabel Dos Santos must be handed over to Angola...

850-plus retail sites in SA and Botswana rebranded

It will also include the refinery in Cape Town, lubricants manufacturing plant in Durban, 15 terminals, 180 commercial and industrial sites, as well as corporate facilities

Eyeing energy transition, Ghana plans to speed up oil exploration State-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is looking to acquire oil assets in order to accelerate exploration before a transition from fossil fuels reshapes the market, finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said...

The rebrand means Astron Energy becomes the overarching brand across corporate, commercial and retail, and will be the public face of the company at all forecourts and other key sites.The name change follows the 2018 majority acquisition of the former Chevron South Africa Pty (Ltd) by Glencore South Africa Oil Investments (Pty) Ltd, since which time Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under a licence agreement. Astron Energy has now taken the opportunity to consolidate its operations under a single, unifying brand identity.The existing network of over 850 Caltex service stations in South Africa and Botswana will be rebranded in a phased manner as part of a refresh and upgrade initiative to be undertaken over the next few years.Astron Energy Interim CEO, Braam Smit, said, “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and reinvent ourselves as a leading African energy company with a proud legacy and a very promising future. Astron Energy has a deep commitment to Africa, its people, and the development of the continent. This is an important step in our ambition to become the biggest fuel brand in South Africa.”Smit said the rebrand is the most significant and exciting change in the South African oil industry in three decades. “We’re moving from managing a brand to owning it. We will continue to offer customers high performance fuels, quality products and great service delivered by excellent people, as well as exciting new offerings and experiences as part of the vibrant, new-look Astron Energy.”The rebrand to Astron Energy is set to be one of the largest logistical undertakings ever in the Southern African fuel industry and will see:The choice of the new name follows extensive public research by the company to understand what customers are looking for, what their preferences are, and how their local station can meet the changing needs of the customer. Astron Energy is also tracking the most innovative market trends in retail fuel.For now, it is business as usual for all Caltex customers who can still expect to receive the same service and products, including flagship lubricants brands Havoline and Delo which will continue to be available at Caltex forecourts nationwide.