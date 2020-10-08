Retail Marketing News South Africa

Kauai asks South Africans to rethink 'normal' with #DontGoBackToAbnormal campaign

8 Oct 2020
In a new campaign, chain restaurant Kauai asks that South Africans rethink 'normal'. According to Kauai, life pre-Covid-19 in South Africa was rife with several issues including gender-based violence, environmental concerns like poaching and global warming and the generally poor state of physical health of many South Africans, which makes the call for a return to 'normal' feel misplaced.

Setting up its billboards amid the country’s fast-food valleys, Kauai hopes to provoke thought around the ways that South Africans have normalised things that we know deep down aren’t serving us.

With the #DontGoBackToAbnormal campaign, Kauai hopes to create a platform for South Africans to start conversations that matter. Says Dean Kowarski, Kauai CEO: “Kauai is calling out bad eating habits as abnormal but we want this campaign to spark different broader conversations about other abnormal situations that South Africans have accepted as normal in their everyday lives. We want to challenge South Africans to reflect on what they think is abnormal and what they would like to change going forward.”

