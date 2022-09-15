Quickeasy BOS Pro integrates with Enfocus Switch for greater automation

Quick takeaways
The printing, signage and packaging industry and digitisation
Digitisation in printing and packaging has been a global trend for some time. However, what does this mean for South African printing companies? Well, one thing it doesn’t have to mean is robots in the warehouse and artificial intelligence in the boardroom. Perhaps finding a hybrid solution that combines all the advantages of digital technology with traditional technology is the first and best place for companies to start.
“Digitalisation and innovation in the sector should be a tool, not a goal,” says Anton Oosthuizen, commercial director of QuickEasy BOS, the trusted ERP system for the printing and packaging industry in South Africa for the last few decades. “The reality is that digitalisation not only impacts on technology, but on the way that people do their jobs. For example, imagine that print estimators stop individually and manually quoting on printing and packaging jobs, and instead use computer-generated estimates in minutes. This is at the heart of digitisation.”
With digitalisation in the printing industry, it is possible to increase efficiency in operations and processes, to improve data transparency and, more importantly, increase profitability. It also makes it possible to do the same task with fewer people, since many of the jobs that were done by people with traditional methods can be done by the software. These resources can then be allocated elsewhere to support the business in other, more profitable areas.
Some other benefits include:
Collaboration and integration for greater automation
Successful automation depends on connecting various non-communicative apps, technologies, and systems with each other. This means, integration is needed. To do this well, you need to connect business systems into a single automated workflow.
There is also a gap in cultural and process adoption when it comes to digitisation. To address this, many organisations (65%) are looking at collaborating with others to bridge the gap. This could be with businesses and consultants, but includes collaborating with suppliers of third party systems, in a bid to integrate new and existing systems and processes.
One such solution provider is Colorflow Solutions. “We work closely with printers, packaging companies, and technology suppliers for this exact reason,” says John Panton, director of Colorflow Solutions. With a range of products from industry leading principal suppliers, and decades of experience in the printing industry, Colorflow Solutions provides both consultancy and solutions to the print and graphics industry. “We believe in the power of connecting printing companies with talent and technology to empower them in their goal towards absolute automation.”
Two such automation-enablers preferred by Colorflow Solutions are Quickeasy BOS Pro and Enfocus Switch.
Quickeasy BOS Pro is an all-in-one ERP system for printing, signage, and packaging companies in South Africa. Quickeasy BOS ERP is ideal for:
“Our origins are firmly rooted in solving challenges unique to the printing and packaging sector,” says Anton. “With integrated modules especially designed to improve efficiency at every point in the business - from estimating, to sales, to production, to purchasing, to accounting, to reporting - Quickeasy BOS Pro does all the admin drudgework in the background.”
Enfocus Switch automates processes no matter what print applications or devices are in use. “We like Enfocus Switch as a workflow platform,” says John, “As it allows you to build your workflow with your most-used applications.
"This includes Quickeasy BOS Pro, web-to-print, imposition, online proofing, PDF preflight, and everything else.” Tried, trusted, proven, and supported, Enfocus Switch is what you need to switch on your automation efforts. Switch is a workflow platform for printing companies that allows you to “connect everything with everything”.
Minimal user intervention, increased time-saving, heightened efficiency, and greater transparency are the obvious wins of this collaboration and integration. Here are some more.
Final thoughts
Together with expert consultants, ERP that automates back office and production tasks, and workflow automation software that brings your existing apps into one place, printing companies in South Africa can transition into greater automation, and leverage the benefits of digitisation, with relative ease.