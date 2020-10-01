Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

All FNB POS devices can now process QR code payments

1 Oct 2020
FNB now supports QR code payments (Scan to Pay) on all its standalone point-of-sale terminals (Speedpoint devices) across the country, meaning that more local merchants can now accept payments without contact with customers.

Credit: Jack Sparrow from Pexels

The move forms part of the bank’s ongoing expansion of its payments ecosystem and integrated app-based QR code, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payment solutions in the country.

Thokozani Dlamini, FNB Merchant Services CEO, says given the challenges we are currently facing globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was essential that the company fast-tracks the rollout of QR code payments for enhanced convenience and safety.

Covid-19 will fast-track growth in contactless payments

South Africa can expect significant growth in contactless payments on the back of Covid-19. It is also likely that the public's newfound aversion to contact will spur additional innovation...

7 Apr 2020


Compatible with all QR Code payment apps


QR code acceptance forms part of FNB's overall contactless payment solutions providing customers with convenience and choice when making payment via FNB Speedpoint devices at merchants throughout South Africa. Any compatible QR Code payments app can be used to Scan to Pay, a convenient and safe alternative to a bank card.

“Added to the cost effective, convenient and efficient payment process of contactless payments, both consumers and merchants will have peace of mind from a safety perspective, as physical contact will be limited. Moreover, this solution will help us in driving wider financial inclusion and acceptance – helping consumers move away from cash,” adds Dlamini.

Scan to Pay is powered by Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service, which is interoperable with almost every major domestic QR Code payment service. Therefore, consumers will be able to use any compatible mobile QR Code scanning App on FNB Speedpoint devices including FNB Scan to Pay, Snapscan and Zapper, etc.

Payments innovation in the face of adversity

The more extreme the situation, the more likely it is to fast-track new developments, says Craig Duggan...

12 Jun 2020


Scan to Pay adoption


The bank says it has seen significant growth in consumers adopting Scan to Pay on the FNB App due to its compatibility with almost every payment QR Code provider in South Africa.

FNB customers can simply enable the FNB App ‘Scan to Pay’ widget or shortcut on their smartphones (for a step-by-step guide see; fnb.co.za/For Me/Digital Payment Solutions). Alternatively, they can select the Payments option on the FNB App - login and select ‘Scan to Pay’.
