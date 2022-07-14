Industries

    Boost your FMCG selling skills to improve your trade relationships

    14 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Trade Intelligence
    Calling FMCG supplier sales and KAM teams - Apprehensive about your next customer meeting? Improve your FMCG selling skills through an interactive and practical workshop presented by a selling skills specialist facilitator.
    Trade Intelligence’s ‘Commercial Capability’ workshops are designed to teach essential skills that will increase profitability and improve trading relationships. In August, we will be hosting our ‘Selling Skills’ and ‘Trade Maths’ workshops at the Focus Rooms conference centre in Johannesburg. Book for both to receive a combo deal discount!

    Selling Skills Workshop

    16-17 August 2022
    8.30am - 4.30pm
    Focus Rooms, Johannesburg

    This two-day workshop is ideal for beginner and experienced supplier sales teams members, such as (Regional and Field Managers,) and Key Account Managers who would like to:

    • Understand what effective, strategic retail customer contact involves
    • Identify the selling skills required for effective retail customer contact
    • Practice the new skills learnt through role play


    This is also a good opportunity for experienced salespeople representing FMCG suppliers to refresh their knowledge and learn the latest thinking…

    CLICK HERE for more information on the Selling Skills Workshop.

    Price: R9,480 excl VAT per delegate

    Trade Maths Skills Workshop

    15 August 2022 (ONLY 12 seats available) 8:30-16:30 Focus Rooms, Johannesburg Price: R5,750 per delegate (Excl. VAT)

    Apply basic financial calculations to positively influence the P&L

    The Trade Intelligence Trade Maths skills workshop can be booked by itself or with the Selling Skills Workshop to receive a special, discounted price This one-day workshop is ideal for Key Account Managers, customer teams, sales teams (Divisional and Regional Managers) and buyers who would like to:

    • Understand how your business and retailers generate and report on income and profit
    • Understand the methodology of basic trade maths calculations into your everyday thinking
    • Practice basic retail maths equations and use them to support robust commercial proposals
    • Engage with more confidence in commercial discussions with sales/key account teams

    CLICK HERE for more information on the Trade Maths Workshop.

    Seats are limited! Contact Shelley van Heerden to book your seat.

    Telephone number: +27 [0] 31 303 2803.

    Email address:

    About Trade Intelligence

    Trade Intelligence is South Africa’s leading source of consumer goods retail research, insights and training solutions, focusing on the industry’s corporate and independent retailers and wholesalers. We are the trusted voice of the sectors in which we operate, aggregating information to amplify knowledge, grow capability, and enable collaboration that drives profitable trading relationships and sustainable sector growth.

