FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: Industry heavyweights launch Wonder, SA's newest CX agency
    Industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine for close to eight years) and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) have joined forces as CEO and chief strategy officer respectively at Wonder, the country's newest CX-specific agency. Digital maverick, Adrian Hewlett is a partner and non-executive chairperson. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Matrix Group acquires SoulProviders
    The Matrix Communications Group (MCG) has acquired creative agency SoulProviders Collective (SPC).
  • SA's Six Dogs Distillery expands footprint to Europe
    Six Dogs Distillery, located near Worcester in the Western Cape, is eyeing growth in Europe and will be setting up an office in the Netherlands to help accomplish this goal.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New beverage brand Bissap inspired by flavours of West Africa

21 May 2021
SA food startup Local Village Foods is set to launch a new beverage brand based on the traditional West African drink bissap. The goal was to create a commercial iteration of the beverage to be bottled and made available in Southern Africa, where it's previously only been consumed at the family gatherings of Africa's diaspora.


The launch of the Bissap brand marks the expansion of Local Village Foods - broadening its range of African-inspired ingredients and food products to now include beverages.

Local Village Foods was started in 2016 by SA entrepreneur Sipamandla Manqele, who had a vision to bring local African flavours to the global banquet table. Her appreciation for the diversity of Africa's people and the sheer variety of flavours the continent has to offer - including its unique grains, fruits, vegetables and plants - led her to launch her own business, which prides itself on being "boldly Afrocentric".

Local Village Foods packages and distributes a wide selection of African ingredients from all corners of the continent. Its range includes teff grain from the horn of Africa to tiger nuts from West Africa and the Southern African staple sorghum flour.


Ethical sourcing, community upliftment


Bissap is a drink made from the species of the hibiscus flower known as the Roselle, which grows in many parts of the world and is particularly prominent in the Caribbean, West and East Africa. The Roselle that’s cultivated for each can of Bissap is grown by small-scale farmers in the Dodoma region of Tanzania.

Manqele works closely with the Dodoma Women in Agriculture and Business Initiatives (Dwabi) to create sustainable opportunities for the female farmers she sources produce from. The Roselle is harvested for a brief period annually before being dried, stored and packaged, and then travels roughly 4,000km to the local startup's processing plant to be made into the Bissap beverage.

#FoodNextAfrica: The SA food startup championing traditional African flavours

Young entrepreneur Sipamandla Manqele is using food to inspire pride in indigenous African ingredients, while uplifting the small-scale farmers and communities involved in their cultivation...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 17 Sep 2019


Impact sourcing is a core tenet of the Local Village Foods business. "We source our produce from many nations and often times it comes from small villages, harvested by small-scale farmers. This allows us to put money back into the communities many of us emerged from and empower them to sustain themselves through that which has always been the cornerstone of our societies, the land,” Manqele explains.

Manqele says that through exalting Africa's many culinary cultures, "we will begin to grow closer as nations and enjoy previously unshared experiences with our neighbours".

Local Village Foods will soon be adding healthy snack bars and other new products to its range, and the Bissap beverage line will be available in stores soon.
Comment

Read more: Africa Day, beverages, Africa Month, ethical sourcing, food innovation, food startups

Related

Tiger Brands to launch venture capital fund1 day ago
How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat1 day ago
DNA Brand ArchitectsYouTube, MTV Base and Idris Elba join forces to celebrate Africa's next global talent this Africa Day13 May 2021
YouTube Music to celebrate #AfricaMonth with panel discussions, live performances and Africa Day Concert12 May 2021
Afro Arts SA to celebrate Africa Month with Rhythm and Blues Virtual Concert and Workshop12 May 2021
#Newsmaker: Yokesh Maharaj to advance Mondelez's growth in Sub-Saharan Africa11 May 2021
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa acquires share in Lesotho bottler10 May 2021
Michel Doukeris to succeed Carlos Brito as AB InBev CEO6 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz